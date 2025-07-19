Third arrest after clashes outside Essex hotel ‘housing asylum seekers’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A third person has been arrested following violent clashes outside a hotel in Essex believed to be housing asylum seekers.

Eight police officers were injured following what started as a peaceful protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping on Thursday evening.

A 33-year-old man, from Loughton, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of violent disorder and criminal damage, Essex Police said.

He is in custody waiting to be questioned.

Dean Walters, 65, of Corner Meadow in Harlow, has been charged with affray and will appear at court in September following a separate protest on Sunday.

A second man arrested for a breach of a dispersal order has been released on conditional bail.

Thursday’s demonstration was the latest in a series of protests outside the hotel since 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was charged with sexual assault following an incident where he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “The events in Epping on Thursday were shocking and have no place in our neighbourhoods.

“We understand the concerns of the local community and support everyone’s right to peaceful protest.

“Unfortunately, across social media we are seeing inflammatory comments which suggest we were supporting and enabling certain protesters.

“This is categorically not true. We police without fear or favour, remaining impartial at all times and have legal responsibilities to ensure peaceful protest is facilitated.

“Officers will act robustly and swiftly towards anyone intent on disrupting the local community’s right to have their voices heard.”

On Friday afternoon, a security guard remained on site at the Bell Hotel, opening the gate in the fencing and the door of the hotel to let people in and out.

Fencing has since been put up to surround the hotel, accompanied by no entry signs. There are also warnings forbidding photography and filming in the vicinity of the hotel.