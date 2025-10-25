Asylum seeker released in error seen in London area, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An asylum seeker accidentally released from prison was last seen in the “London area” as police urge anyone who spots him to call 999 immediately.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, was jailed for 12 months in September for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Justice Secretary David Lammy said on Friday night Kebatu was “at large in London” after he was seen boarding a train at Chelmsford, Essex, and the Metropolitan Police was assisting in the hunt for him.

Essex Police said in a statement released on Saturday: “Inquiries are continuing at pace this morning to locate and arrest a man following a prison service releasing error yesterday.

“Officers from Essex Police, the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police are working together in this fast-moving and complex investigation.

“Officers worked throughout the night to track his movements, including scouring hours of CCTV footage, and this work continues today.

“Our inquiries show that he was last seen in the London area, and this is our focus.

“We would urge anyone who sees him, knows where he is or has any information to call 999 immediately.

“We would like to thank the public for their support and the information they have already shared.

“It is not lost on us that this situation is concerning to people, and we are committed to locating and arresting him as quickly as possible.”

The father of Kebatu’s teenage victim told Sky News: “The justice system has let us down.”

The Sun first reported Kebatu was freed by mistake instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre.

He was wrongly categorised as a prisoner due to be released on licence and handed a £76 discharge grant, the Telegraph reported.

Sir Keir Starmer said the accidental release was “totally unacceptable”, adding: “I am appalled that it has happened and it’s being investigated.

“The police are working urgently to track him down, and my Government is supporting them.

“This man must be caught and deported for his crimes.”

Deputy Prime Minister Mr Lammy said was “livid on behalf of the public” and added that he had launched an investigation.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said Kebatu’s release was “staggering incompetence” and called for a public inquiry.

Essex Police said Kebatu was seen to catch a London-bound train at Chelmsford railway station at 12.41pm.

The Greater Anglia train stopped at Shenfield and Stratford before arriving at London Liverpool Street at 13.18pm, according to Trainline data.

It is understood Kebatu was accidentally freed on Friday morning at HMP Chelmsford.

A prison officer has been taken off duties to discharge prisoners while an investigation is under way.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Public protection is our top priority and we have launched an investigation into this incident.”

Aaron Stow, the president of the Criminal Justice Workers’ Union (CJWU), said Kebatu’s mistaken release was “a profound failure of duty”.

He said: “The release of Hadush Kebatu is a betrayal of the victims, the community, and the principles of justice. We demand a full investigation and immediate reforms to ensure this never happens again.”

Mike Rolfe, the CJWU’s general secretary, added: “The justice system is stretched to breaking point, the public’s confidence is collapsing, and those tasked with enforcing the law are left to pick up the pieces of political cowardice.”

In the 12 months leading up to March this year, 262 prisoners were released in error in England and Wales, according to the prison service’s annual digest.

“This is a 128% increase from 115 the previous year, and the highest in the time series,” the report said.

“Of the 262 releases in error, 233 of these releases in error occurred from prison establishments, while 29 were released in error at the courts.”

A report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons following an inspection in January and February 2024 said that HMP Chelmsford faced “considerable pressures” because of “national capacity issues” while suffering staff shortfalls in reception and the pre-release team.

It stated: “Leaders had faced considerable pressures over the past year because of national capacity issues.

“The remand and unsentenced population had risen to almost 70% and the prison was now managing more admissions, transfers and immediate releases without additional resource.”

The report added: “The turnover of arrivals and releases was high and had increased by about a third in 2023 when compared with 2022.”

Sentencing Kebatu last month, a judge told him his behaviour “really highlights the poor regard you must have for women”.

The 38-year-old, who arrived in the UK on a small boat days before the incidents in July, told two teenagers he wanted to “have a baby with each of them” and attempted to kiss them, before going on to put his hand on one of the girls’ thighs and stroke her hair, his trial was told.

He was also found to have sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty.

The migrant was found guilty of five offences following a three-day trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates’ courts in September.

The court heard at his sentencing hearing it was his “firm wish” to be deported.

It is understood the Home Office was ready to take him to an immigration removal centre before a planned deportation from the UK.

Kebatu’s case led to protesters and counter-protesters taking to the streets in Epping, Essex, and eventually outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.