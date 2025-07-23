Essex disorder was ‘signal flare’ of rising unrest and cracks in police forces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disorder in Essex was a “signal flare” of rising unrest and exposes cracks in police forces across the country, the head of a police body said.

There has been a series of demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping since an asylum seeker was charged with sexual assault this month.

Chairwoman of the Police Federation, Tiff Lynch, wrote in The Telegraph that the disorder was “not just a troubling one-off”.

Ms Lynch went on: “It was a signal flare. A reminder of how little it takes for tensions to erupt and how ill-prepared we remain to deal with it.”

She said that local commanders across the country are forced to choose between “keeping the peace at home or plugging national gaps”.

Ms Lynch added: “A summer of further unrest is not inevitable. But it becomes far more likely if we once again fail to prepare.”

Essex Police has issued a dispersal order in Epping which will be in place from 2pm on Thursday until 8am on Friday, and covers an area including the town centre and transport hubs and networks such as the tube station.

The order gives officers the power to direct anyone suspected of committing anti-social behaviour, or planning to do so, to leave the area or face arrest.

It comes after Nigel Farage called for Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington to resign.

The Reform UK leader said, alongside footage shared online on Wednesday: “This video proves @EssexPoliceUK transported left-wing protesters to the Bell Hotel in Epping.”

Mr Harrington told a press conference on Wednesday that accusations officers drove people to the protest are “not true”.

Conservative MP for Epping Forest Neil Hudson, asked about Mr Farage’s comments, told Sky News that what some politicians are saying “is not correct”.

He added: “Essex Police are putting themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe and it’s very important that we have the facts, and we have no misinformation.

“But I’m categorical, I am fully in support of Essex Police and I’m very grateful for what they’re doing.”

The MP urged the Government to “get a grip on this issue” and close the hotel immediately.

The protests came after an asylum seeker, 38-year-old Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was charged with sexual assault after allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charges when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last week and he is due to stand trial in August.

Mr Harrington said that officers had made 10 arrests following the protests.

The force said on Tuesday that four men have been charged with violent disorder and a fifth man charged with failing to remove a face covering when directed.

Political activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said on his X account on July 20 that he was “coming to Epping next Sunday … and bringing thousands more with me”.

Protesters gathered outside a hotel believed to be housing asylum seekers in Diss, Norfolk, earlier in the week.

There was also a demonstration outside the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf on Wednesday.

The site is reportedly to be used to offer temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.