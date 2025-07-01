Family pay tribute to ‘shining star’ girl, seven, killed in park tree collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A family has paid tribute to a seven-year-old girl who died after a tree collapsed in an Essex park, describing her as a “shining star”.

Leonna Ruka, from Dagenham, was killed and four other children were injured after the tree fell in Chalkwell Park, Southend-on-Sea, shortly before 3pm on Saturday.

The girl had been visiting family in the area on the day of the incident and was enjoying the warm summer weather in the park, Essex Police said.

Despite members of the public rushing to try and lift the tree and the efforts of emergency services shortly afterwards, Leonna died from the falling object.

A six-year-old girl also remains in hospital in a critical condition, the force said.

In a statement shared by police on Tuesday, Leonna’s family said she was a “beautiful, bright, and loving little girl, taken from us far too soon”.

They said: “Leonna was more than just a child – she was a light in our lives and in the lives of everyone who had the joy of meeting her.

“She was an intelligent and curious soul, full of energy and creativity.

“A little girl who was always exploring, always asking questions, always dreaming.

“She had a heart full of love and a mind full of endless ideas.

“She was funny, kind, and full of life – a shining star who brought happiness wherever she went and she met.

“From the moment she walked into a room, she would light it up.

“She had this rare gift of making everyone feel special and loved. There was something truly unique and unforgettable about her.”