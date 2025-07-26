Police impose restrictions ahead of fresh protests outside migrant hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have imposed restrictions to curb any violence or disorder ahead of fresh protests outside a hotel being used to house migrants.

Sunday is set to see the latest in a series of demonstrations outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Stand Up to Racism counter-protesters are also due to gather from 2pm.

Essex Police said protest restrictions are necessary and proportionate, saying there has been repeated serious disruption, violence, and harm to the community.

The force said there will be a ban on anyone wearing face coverings and that there will be designated sites opposite the hotel for protesters.

A dispersal order will be in effect from 12pm on Sunday until 8am on Monday, covering Epping town centre and nearby transport hubs.

The order gives officers the power to remove anyone suspected of anti-social behaviour.

Political activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said on his X account on July 20 that he was “coming to Epping next Sunday … and bringing thousands more with me”.

In a later post, Robinson said he may no longer be attending.

Essex Police said that residents have reported feeling “trapped”, fearful of leaving their homes and anxious about protest activity.

Hotel residents and staff have been advised to remain indoors after 5pm as some have experienced verbal and physical harassment, including a resident chased and injured while returning to the hotel, the force added.

Essex Police said there was an “escalation of violence” during protests on July 13, 17, 20 and 24, involving hundreds of people.

The force added that officers were assaulted, missiles were thrown, vehicles were vandalised and the hotel sustained broken windows and graffiti.

Essex Police said on Saturday that two more men have been charged and will appear in court after the disorder.

Lee Gower, 43, of High Street, Epping, was charged with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker on July 17.

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Joshua Meadows, 18, of Sunnyside Road, Epping, was charged with failing to remove an item worn and possession of cannabis on July 24.

He has been bailed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on September 24.

It comes after 10 people were charged in relation to the disorder, Essex Police said.

Meanwhile, there was a peaceful protest outside a hotel reportedly housing migrants in Bowthorpe near Norwich on Saturday.

Norfolk Police arrested two men in their 20s on suspicion of affray following demonstrations outside hotels in Diss and Bowthorpe last week.

There have also been protests outside the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf which is reportedly set to be used to offer temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.

The Epping protest was sparked by the charging of asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, with sexual assault after he allegedly attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charge at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court and will stand trial in August.