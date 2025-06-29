Pubs reveal expected boost to economy from Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK pubs are anticipating a significant economic uplift this summer, with the Uefa Women’s Euros expected to drive millions of additional pint sales, according to a leading trade body.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) projects that pubs could pull an extra 2.6 million pints during the tournament.

The estimate is based on an anticipated surge in beer sales during matches compared to the annual daily average.

The tournament kicks off in Switzerland on 2 July, with England’s Lionesses and Wales playing their opening fixtures on 5 July.

Further boosting potential custom, pubs may also be granted extended opening hours should England or Wales advance to the final stages of the competition.

The BBPA, whose members brew 90 per cent of British beer and own nearly half of UK pubs, said this could deliver a £13 million boost to the economy.

Furthermore, pubs could be allowed to stay open beyond their usual closing time if either of the two countries reach the semi-finals or final of the Euros, which will take place towards the end of July.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “The pub has forever been regarded as a home away from home, especially for sports fans, so it’s no surprise that fans will be flocking to the pub to cheer on our brilliant teams.”

However, Ms McClarkin renewed calls for the Government to “level the playing field and reduce beer duty”, with England and Wales paying the fourth-highest tax rate compared with other nations competing in the tournament, she said.

Alcohol duty is paid by manufacturers when they make their products, and the duty is generally then passed on to consumers through prices.

Duty on draught pints was cut by 1.7 per cent earlier in the year – meaning a penny off a pint in the pub.