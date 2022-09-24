EuroMillions: UK ticket-holder wins £171m jackpot
Win close to the UK record of £195m
A UK ticket-holder has won more than £171m in tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot, Camelot has said.
The winning numbers were 14, 15, 22, 35 and 48 and the lucky stars were 03 and 08.
To win the EuroMillions jackpot, you need to correctly guess all five numbers and both lucky stars.
The five numbers are drawn from 1 to 50, while the lucky stars range from 1 to 12.
Customers can either choose their own numbers or get them randomly generated through a lucky dip.
The biggest EuroMillions winners in the UK scooped £195 million in July, making them wealthier than the award-winning singer Adele, whose fortune is estimated to be £150m.
Their win came two months after Joe and Jess Thwaite secured £184 million by getting the EuroMillions jackpot.
The couple said their win had given them “time to dream”.
Mr Thwaite found out about his win via email. “I looked it up and saw we’d won. I saw how much and I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t go back to sleep,” he said.
“I didn’t want to wake Jess up so I just laid there for what seemed like forever. I spent some time searching for property with no budget limit, which was a novelty!” he added.
The lottery game is played in Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were 05, 15, 24, 27, 31 and the Thunderball was 12.
