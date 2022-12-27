Four injured after suspected gas explosion rips through Evesham home

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have been injured after a suspected gas leak caused an explosion to rip through a house on a residential street in Evesham, police say.

One man was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham while two other adults are being taken to Hereford County Hospital, West Mercia Police said. A fourth person was being treated by paramedics on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Hemmingway Evesham, Worcestershire shortly after 5pm.

Dramatic images from the scene appear show the front facade of the house blown off entirely, exposing the blasted and rubble-strewn interior of the house.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening, police also said that five neighbouring properties had been evacuated as a precaution

“We’re asking you to stay away from the area whilst we respond, and we’ll update you with more as soon as we can,” officers said.

The force has not yet confirmed if anybody was in the house at the time of the explosion.

West Mercia Police & Crime Commissioner John Paul-Campion said he had been updated in relation to the incident by the force’s chief constable.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those affected,” he wrote on Twitter.

