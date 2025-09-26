Family join charity walk after ‘unbearable’ loss to brain cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a man who died from brain cancer earlier this year are taking part in a charity walk following their “unbearable” loss.

Scott Anderson, 36, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was diagnosed with an aggressive and cancerous brain tumour in January 2024 and died a year later.

His family have signed up for the Walk of Hope in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, on Saturday to raise funds to find a cure through Brain Tumour Research.

His sister Lisa said: “The loss has been truly unbearable.

“To lose my big brother at such a young age is devastating. I have only ever known a life with him in it. It has impacted me massively, I feel like I will never be the same person I was before Scott passed.

“My mum Elaine, dad Richie, sister Shannon and Scott’s fiancee Karen have all suffered greatly. Nobody will ever truly understand our loss except the five of us.

“Shannon was pregnant when Scott passed away, and my nephew Blaine was born in April this year – it’s been such a bittersweet time for us as we feel Scott is already missing out on so many memories.”

Mr Anderson worked as a delivery driver and first noticed his symptoms after becoming confused and unwell at work in December 2023. He was rushed to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride and suffered seizures in A&E.

After initially being treated for suspected encephalitis and transferred to Monklands Hospital, tests confirmed the presence of a brain tumour.

A craniotomy and biopsy at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow diagnosed his tumour as a high-grade glioma.

The family were hopeful after being told in August 2024 that Mr Anderson was in the clear after treatment.

But three months later, scans revealed a new tumour had grown and treatment options were limited.

His sister said: “This time, radiotherapy was no longer an option, and chemo would only offer a 5% chance of benefit. Scott remained positive, never once complained, and faced every stage of treatment with bravery until he passed away in January.”

His immediate family will be joined by around 15 relatives and friends at the Walk of Hope.

Last year the family – including Mr Anderson – raised more than £2,400 on the walk and they have currently raised £265 of this year’s £500 target. All funds will go to the Scottish Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence.

His sister said: “Last year Scott and my dad met us at the finish line to cheer us on. This year will be even more emotional knowing he won’t be there.

“Taking part gives me hope for the future – hope that Brain Tumour Research will find a cure. This cause is so close to my heart, and I want to help spare other families the pain and suffering of losing a loved one.”

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Scott’s story is heartbreaking, but it’s also a testament to the love and strength of families like the Andersons.

“We are incredibly grateful to Lisa and her family for raising awareness and funds to help us get closer to a cure.”