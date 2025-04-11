Family of murdered brothers welcome prosecution on conspiracy charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of two young brothers killed in Co Down in 1993 have welcomed the first stage of court proceedings against a man being prosecuted with conspiring to murder them.

Laurence George Maguire, 62, of Millbank Terrace in Falkirk, Stirlingshire, has been accused of conspiracy to murder and firearms offences.

This is in relation to a plot to kill four male members of the Cairns family on a date unknown between between September 1, 1991 and October 29, 1993.

During a brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, District Judge Liam McStay was told the case is based on an interview given to a television documentary.

Brothers Rory, 18, and Gerard, 22, Cairns were shot dead by loyalist terrorists in Bleary, Co Down, on October 28, 1993.

Maguire has also been charged with possession of a firearm without certificate, possession of a firearm/ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possession of a firearm or ammunition.

The case was briefly mentioned in court on Friday morning.

A defence solicitor requested an adjournment, describing an “unusual case which is largely based on a TV documentary, and comments attributed to the defendant.”

Maguire did not appear during the hearing which lasted just minutes.

The case is set to be mentioned again at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on May 23.

Members of the Cairns family, supported by their solicitor Fearghal Shiels, attended the court sitting.

They welcomed the day as a “beacon of hope” for other grieving families.

Speaking outside court, Liam Cairns who along with his father Eamon were also to be killed in the alleged murder conspiracy said his brothers were both innocent.

“We’ve been campaigning, seeking truth and justice, for 31 years for Gerard and Rory who were both innocent,” he told the PA news agency.

“Gerard and Rory were murdered during one of the darkest periods of the conflict in this part of Ireland in 1993

“We would like Gerard and Rory’s names to be a beacon of hope for all the other families that have lost. Thirty-one years later, we are only starting now to get the first steps in our case.

“It’s our hope that other families will take heart and never give up seeking truth and justice for their loved ones.”