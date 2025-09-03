Family of woman who drowned in river say mental health services failed her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of woman whose body was found in a river three weeks after she disappeared have said she was failed “time and again”, after a coroner voiced “concerns” over the mental health support she was given in the months leading up to her death.

Victoria Taylor, 34, went missing from her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30 last year and her body was recovered from the swollen River Derwent, near the town, on October 22, following a major police search.

An inquest on Wednesday heard how mother-of-one Ms Taylor had struggled with alcohol and mental health problems related to childhood trauma, which a coroner described as “leaving an indelible mark on her life in the form of depression, anxiety and chronic feelings of worthlessness”.

In a statement issued after the inquest in Northallerton, Ms Taylor’s sister Emma Worden said: “Vixx was a devoted mother, a loving fiancee, and a fiercely loyal sister.

“She showed up for those she loved with warmth, humour and a deep sense of care.

“Her relationships were central to her identity, and she gave everything she had to protect and support the people around her.”

Ms Worden said: “She also lived with challenges, these were not hidden.

“She reached out for help. She made herself visible to services. And yet, time and again, she was failed and left without the support she needed.

“The failures in her care were not isolated incidents.

“They were part of a wider pattern of systemic neglect and under-resourcing in mental health services.

“Vixx deserved better. She deserved to be seen, heard and supported. Instead, she was left to carry burdens alone.”

And Ms Worden said: “Her death is a tragedy, but it must also be a turning point.

“Let this inquest be a step toward accountability, learning and change.”

During the day-long inquest Ms Worden turned to representatives of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) saying they were going “round in circles”.

She said: “Nobody looked her in the eye and said we will help you, and she’s not here now because you failed her.”

North Yorkshire area coroner Catherine Cundy recorded a narrative verdict, saying she could not be sure of Ms Taylor’s intentions when she went into the river given her alcohol intake and bizarre behaviour witnesses had observed earlier.

But she said she will be writing to TEWV and a number of other agencies with her concerns over the support Ms Taylor was given.

She said she found it “difficult to understand” why community mental health services repeatedly declined to offer her support as her situation deteriorated during 2024.

Ms Cundy said she believed this was partly because she was treated as an alcoholic when she was not dependant on alcohol, instead being someone who binged on wine when her emotions relating to her traumatic past overwhelmed her.

The coroner said that, instead, one crisis assessment suggested she seek help with Alcoholic Anonymous, even though they knew she was engaged with another alcohol abuse support organisation called Horizon, and another “signposted” her to a private therapy provider.

The court heard how how Ms Taylor had to be pulled from the River Derwent by her brother two months before her death, in July 2024, and was taken to hospital.

Three weeks later she was taken to A&E because she took an overdose after drinking two bottles of wine.

Ms Cundy said community mental health services did not get involved even after these incidents.