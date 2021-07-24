An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing after travelling from Greater Manchester to London has been found ‘safe and well’.

Police had appealed for help tracing Fatuma Kadir, who left her parents’ home in Bolton on Thursday evening and arrived at London Euston at 1.13am on Friday.

She was found in London on Saturday and officers are now working to reunite her with her family.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rollinson, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “We are delighted to confirm that Fatuma Kadir has been found safe and well.

“She was found in London earlier today so we are now working to reunite her with her parents, who are as you can imagine, incredibly relieved.

“The last couple of days have been every parent’s worst nightmare, so I know they will agree with me when I say a huge thank you to everyone who has shared our appeal to find Fatuma. Your help has been invaluable, so thank you.

“We would now ask that their privacy be respected, so they can be together as a family.”