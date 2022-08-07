Jump to content
Feltham fire: 70 firefighters tackling large blaze metres from homes in west London

The smoke could be seen from passengers on planes about to land at nearby Heathrow Airport

Lamiat Sabin
Sunday 07 August 2022 19:00
<p>Trees, undergrowth and decking behind some houses on Hereford Road have been on fire </p>

Trees, undergrowth and decking behind some houses on Hereford Road have been on fire

(London Fire Brigade/Twitter user @Cornish_miss78)

About 70 firefighters have been called to the scene of an outdoor fire in Feltham, west London, just metres away from people’s homes.

Trees, hedges, plants, and garden decking have been burning behind a number of houses on Hereford Road, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The large amount of smoke coming from the blaze could be seen from passengers on planes en route to the nearby Heathrow Airport, social media posts show.

Historian Robert Harris shared one of the videos, and said: “Coming in to land at Heathrow just before 5pm today. The scorched fields. The fire!”

Locals living close to the fire have reportedly said that their windows have smashed and that ash has been “falling from the sky”.

The firefighters were called to the scene at 4.35pm. They arrived in 10 engines from a number of fire stations in the surrounding areas, including Hillingdon, Kingston, Southall, Surbiton, and Tooting.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

This is the second fire to have hit Feltham in the past week.

On Monday (1 August), about 100 firefighters tackled a massive grass fire on Hatton Road that burned through six hectares, including standing crop, a field, Bedfont F.C’s football pitches, parkland, grassland, a cemetery and an animal sanctuary.

More follows

