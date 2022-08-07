Feltham fire: 70 firefighters tackling large blaze metres from homes in west London

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

About 70 firefighters have been called to the scene of an outdoor fire in Feltham, west London, just metres away from people’s homes.

Trees, hedges, plants, and garden decking have been burning behind a number of houses on Hereford Road, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The large amount of smoke coming from the blaze could be seen from passengers on planes en route to the nearby Heathrow Airport, social media posts show.

Historian Robert Harris shared one of the videos, and said: “Coming in to land at Heathrow just before 5pm today. The scorched fields. The fire!”

Locals living close to the fire have reportedly said that their windows have smashed and that ash has been “falling from the sky”.

The firefighters were called to the scene at 4.35pm. They arrived in 10 engines from a number of fire stations in the surrounding areas, including Hillingdon, Kingston, Southall, Surbiton, and Tooting.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

This is the second fire to have hit Feltham in the past week.

On Monday (1 August), about 100 firefighters tackled a massive grass fire on Hatton Road that burned through six hectares, including standing crop, a field, Bedfont F.C’s football pitches, parkland, grassland, a cemetery and an animal sanctuary.

