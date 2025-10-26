Migrant sex offender mistakenly released from prison arrested

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An asylum seeker sex offender mistakenly released from prison has been arrested following a high-profile manhunt.

Ethiopian national Hadush Kebatu was jailed for 12 months in September for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl and was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford on Friday morning instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre.

The migrant, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, when he assaulted the girl, took a train from Chelmsford to Stratford, east London, the day he was released and was later spotted in Dalston carrying a white bag with pictures of avocados on it.

Police found and arrested him inside Finsbury Park at around 8.30am on Sunday after a member of the public spotted him at a nearby bus stop.

Sir Keir Starmer confirmed Kebatu will be deported, which is expected to happen this coming week.

“We have ordered an investigation to establish what went wrong. We must make sure this doesn’t happen again,” the Prime Minister said.

David Lammy told broadcasters that Kebatu needs to be questioned by police before he is deported, adding: “I can assure you that he will be deported as he was expected to be deported. I expect that to happen this week.”

The Justice Secretary said he recognises that it will have been an “anxious time” for Kebatu’s victims and their families, and that he will announce a “full independent inquiry” into what has happened in Parliament on Monday.

A witness who saw Kebatu being led out of Finsbury Park by female officers said the mistakenly-released prisoner was walking “calmly” and “wasn’t trying to get away”.

Jack Neill-Hall told the PA news agency: “I was there to walk my dog and as I entered the park I saw a group of five people – two uniformed officers, someone who looked more like they were a plain-clothes officer, and a fourth person who I don’t know what their role was – and a man who looked awfully like the Epping asylum seeker guy who’d been on all the newspapers over the weekend.

“I knew that he’d last been seen in the Hackney area and I thought ‘oh, that looks awfully like that guy, he’s not wearing the same clothes but it looks like him’.

“I didn’t see him being arrested but I saw they were walking with the two female officers with their hands on him, two further officers who were talking into a radio walking down… towards the exit.

“I didn’t see any police vehicles or sirens or cars or anything like that.”

The 40-year-old, who lives in the Finsbury Park area, continued: “He wasn’t struggling, he was walking quite calmly, a bit dejectedly, he was staring down, he had his hood up, but it was a calm situation.

“It was a leisurely stroll out of the park with him with his hands cuffed but he wasn’t trying to get away.”

Chelmsford’s Liberal Democrat MP Marie Goldman called for a “rapid” national inquiry into the blunder that saw Kebatu walk free.

“It’s unacceptable that the safety of my constituents, and the people of London, was ever put at risk,” she said.

“The prison service had several chances to fix it and failed.

“The Government has serious questions to answer and major work to do to make the system fit for purpose. It certainly isn’t at the moment.

“A rapid, national inquiry must happen to get to the bottom of this.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said he remains “shocked that this inept Labour Government let him out in the first place”.

The Conservative MP for Croydon South told GB News: “They should never have allowed his release and I think David Lammy and Shabana Mahmood have questions to answer because they have presided over this system.

“What should happen now to this man is that he should be immediately deported. He is quite clearly a risk to women and girls.”

Zia Yusuf, head of policy for Reform UK, said he was “relieved” Kebatu was apprehended, telling Sky News: “This is a man who eyewitnesses said was actively trying to go back into prison after being accidentally let go.

“So, look, glad he’s been apprehended but I mean it’s absolutely shocking and how any victim of sexual assault could look at this Labour Government and Jess Phillips in particular, and the whole state apparatus right now, and have any degree of confidence is beyond me.”

A prison officer has been taken off duties to discharge prisoners while an investigation takes place.

Commander James Conway, of the Met Police, said: “Information from the public led officers to Finsbury Park and following a search, they located Mr Kebatu.

“He was detained by police, but will be returned to the custody of the prison service.”

It is understood Kebatu, who crossed the Channel in a small boat to enter the UK on June 29, left prison with an amount of personal money but was not given a discharge grant to cover subsistence costs.

A delivery driver, named only as Sim, described to Sky News seeing Kebatu return to HMP Chelmsford in a “very confused” state “four or five times”, only to be turned away by prison staff and directed to the railway station.

Kebatu was convicted of making inappropriate comments to a 14-year-old girl before he tried to kiss her on July 7 – just eight days after he arrived in the country on a small boat.

His trial also heard that a day later, he sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty.

The woman later called 999 after she spotted him being inappropriate to the same teenage girl who he sexually assaulted while she was wearing her school uniform.

The migrant was found guilty of five offences after a three-day trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates’ courts in September and his sentencing hearing heard it was his “firm wish” to be deported.

In court, Kebatu gave his date of birth through a translator as being in December 1986, making him 38 years old, although Essex Police have said their records state his date of birth is in December 1983, making him 41.

Kebatu’s crime led to protesters and counter-protesters taking to the streets in Epping, and eventually outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.