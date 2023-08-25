Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

About 100 firefighters have been called to a huge fire in the roof of a seven-storey building in east London that houses flats above a business centre.

The blaze prompted 122 calls from the public to London Fire Brigade’s 999 control centre as thick, black smoke was seen across the city for miles.

Most of the roof of the building in Bow was alight, the brigade said.

Residents fled the building and there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Fire crews deployed 15 fire engines, with two turntable ladders.

Neighbouring buildings in Fairfield Road were reportedly evacuated, and drivers and pedestrians were advised to avoid the area, where emergency services cordons were in place.

The billowing smoke was visible for long distances, but there were hopes that a downpour of rain would help put the fire out.

Firefighters tried to put out the flames (PA)

Tower Hamlets Police said all emergency services were working at the scene, which is on the corner of Fairfield Road and Mile End Road.

A witness, Louisa Gummer, said Bow bus garage was hampered because buses could not get in or out.

Residents have been told they may not be allowed back inside until Sunday. Around a dozen were standing outside the police cordon, including a man holding a cat in his arms.

One resident, who gave his name as Drew, said: “The ferocity of the fire, it was very intense.

“We’ve just been told it’s not looking like we’ll be able to get into our flats today or tomorrow.

“Thankfully my friend lives down the road so I can go and stay with her. It was just a bit surreal.

“The strange thing is it was burning so intensely but no alarm was going off.”

Crews used two turntable ladders (PA)

London Fire Brigade reported: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a business centre with dwellings above on Fairfield Road in Bow.

“Around half of the roof is alight in the seven-floored building.

“Two of the Brigade’s 32m turntable ladders have been deployed as water towers to tackle the flames from height.

“At the height of the fire 122 calls were made to the Brigade’s 999 Control centre, alerting them to the blaze.

“The Brigade was called at 1804 and is still at the scene. Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Homerton and surrounding fire stations are in attendance.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

An investigation into what caused the fire has begun, fire chiefs said.