Fire tears through A&E at Croydon University Hospital as 100 patients evacuated

A hospital in Croydon has evacuated 100 patients after a fire broke out in its A&E department.

The fire ripped through the emergency department at Croydon University Hospital just before 3pm on Sunday.

Everyone in the building at the time was evacuated safely, according to the Croydon Health Services NHS Trust.

The A&E department is still closed for repairs due to the damage caused by the fire.

The London Fire Brigade said the fire was under control by 5.07pm.

Croydon Health Services NHS Trust is urging anyone in the local community who needs urgent or emergency care to call 111, where they will get advice and be directed to next nearest A&E centre.

A spokesperson for the Trust said in a statement after the fire broke out: “We are currently managing an incident at Croydon University Hospital following a fire in our Emergency Department.

“We are happy to confirm that all of our patients and staff are safe, and the fire is out. However, due to the damage caused, our Emergency Department will remain closed temporarily.

“Our staff and the London Fire Brigade responded quickly to the alarm, which was raised at 14:58. A total of 80 patients were safely evacuated from the Emergency Department to continue their care in other parts of the hospital, and we have discharged those patients who are well enough to go home.

“Whilst we work to assess and repair the damage, we would urge anyone in our local community who needs urgent and emergency care to contact NHS 111 for advice and to be directed to the nearest services available to them.”

The Trust later tweeted: “Our A&E is currently closed due to an earlier fire. We are happy to confirm that all of our patients & staff are safe & we will reopen soon thanks to the fast work of London Fire Brigade.”