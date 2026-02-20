Reactions to proposed MLA salary hike ‘understandable’ – First Minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The reaction to a proposed £14,000 salary hike for MLAs is “understandable”, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

The Independent Remuneration Board has proposed an uplift in salaries for MLAs from £53,000 to £67,200 per year – a rise of 26.8%, from April 1.

It also recommended “significant financial sanctions” if an Executive is not formed following an election, or if at any time the offices of first minister and deputy first minister become vacant following recent political turbulence.

These include a reduction of 10% to MLA salaries after six weeks – and again at weeks 12 and 18 – if a government had not been formed in line with the Northern Ireland Act 1998, which allows six months for its formation.

Board chairman Alan Lowry said they aim to ensure public money is spent with accountability.

The proposals are currently out to public consultation.

MLA salaries are lower than those received by Members of the Scottish Parliament (£74,507), Assembly Members at the Welsh Assembly (£76,380), MPs (£93,904) and Members of the Irish Parliament (117,113 euros/£102,369).

Asked by media at Parliament Buildings on Friday about the proposals, Ms O’Neill said she acknowledges there is a cost-of-living crisis.

“It is a recommendation that has been made by an independent board in which we have had no part to play in terms of any determination,” she said.

“It’s just been published in the last 24 hours, obviously we need to work our way through the detail of it, but I absolutely acknowledge there is a cost-of-living crisis, people are struggling, people are feeling the pinch right now, so I think it is understandable in terms of how people would feel about it.

“But we will take our time to look at it, and we will respond to the consultation in due course.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: “We will take time to go through the recommendations in detail.

“It was an independent pay body that assessed similar remuneration situations elsewhere across the UK and Ireland.

“This is their recommendation, it is now out to consultation, so we will take at a look at that in detail and I have no doubt we’ll come back to this issue after the consultation has completed.”