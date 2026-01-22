Three people rescued from vehicles as heavy rain causes floods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of northern Scotland have faced flooding as Met Office weather warnings for rain remain in force, with three people rescued from their vehicles.

An amber alert covers Perth and Kinross, Angus and Aberdeenshire until 6pm on Thursday, while a yellow warning covering a wider area further north and west will remain in place until 11.59pm on Friday.

Sleet and snow are possible on higher ground.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has 27 flood warnings in place, covering parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Dundee, Angus, Orkney, the Scottish Borders and Tayside.

Seven less-severe flood alerts have also been issued in the same regions.

In Aberdeenshire, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rescued three people whose vehicles had become immobilised due to floodwater.

Two people were taken from a minibus on the B977 near Kintore at around 8.30am on Thursday.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Operations control mobilised one fire appliance and a specialist water rescue unit to the scene.

“Two people were removed from the van by firefighters and taken to a place of safety.

“Crews have now left the area after ensuring it was safe.”

In a separate incident at around the same time near Banchory, one person was rescued from a car.

The spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 8.32am on Thursday to reports of a vehicle in flood water near the B976 in Banchory, Aberdeenshire.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist water rescue units to the area.

“One casualty was removed from the car and guided to a place of safety. They were then checked over at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Bear Scotland has warned of disruption to roads in the affected areas, including on the A85 between Crieff and Lochearnhead in Perthshire, which it says has flooded but is still accessible if drivers use caution.

John Swinney urged those living in the Perthshire area to take care and listen to travel advice.

The First Minister, who is an MSP for the area, said on X: “Weather conditions in Perthshire are very challenging just now. Some roads are closed and the flooding danger is higher. Please be careful and follow advice.”

Network Rail warned the River Tay has risen considerably, and if it worsens services between Pitlochry and Dunkeld and Birnam in Perthshire may be cancelled.

Ferry operator CalMac said many of its services have been cancelled, with the risk of more being subject to delays or cancellation at short notice.

Sepa said on X: “River levels are rising and flooding impacts are likely in parts of Tayside, the Angus hills and south Aberdeenshire, where a Met Office amber warning for rain remains in place throughout today.

“Flooding impacts in these areas is likely with low-lying land, roads, transport infrastructure and properties at risk of flooding.

“More localised river flooding impacts due to heavy rain are also possible across other parts of the country including in Dumfries and Galloway and parts of the Scottish Borders.”