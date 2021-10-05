London flooding hits roads and causes Tube closures

Flooding has caused major disruption to Tube lines across London

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 05 October 2021 07:35
<p>London roads have been hit by overnight flooding </p>

(Supplied)

Flooding has hit parts of London following heavy overnight rain resulting in road disruption and Tube closures.

Photos across parts of Knightsbridge West London show cars moving through heavy rain as two Tube lines have been forced to close. The District line has been closed between Earls Court and Barking due to flooding at Gloucester Road, while the Piccadilly line has severe delays due to an earlier power supply issue, Transport for London said.

The Metropolitan line has also been hit by flooding at Aldgate.

London Overground has no service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction due to flooding at Imperial Wharf.

According to the Met Office, parts of London were hit by torrential rain with St James Park in central London recording 26mm (over an inch) of rain in an hour.

