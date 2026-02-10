Mapped: Where in the UK faces flood alerts as rain weather warning issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of flood alerts and warnings are in place across the UK on Monday after the Met Office issued weather warnings for more heavy rain this week.

Bands of heavy rain are set to batter parts of the south of England and Wales as a yellow weather warning is in place during Monday afternoon and evening, the forecaster said.

At least 10 to 15mm of rain is likely fairly widely with 20 to 30mm expected in areas exposed to strong south to south-easterly winds, as the showers move in an easterly direction.

open image in gallery Heavy rain will batter the south of England and Wales on Monday ( Met Office )

The Met Office warned that flooding on roads could cause travel disruption, impacting bus and train services, and also affect homes and businesses. There is also a chance of some interruption to power supplies, the forecaster warned.

Further yellow weather warnings have been issued for “persistent and at times heavy rain” over Scotland all day on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a sprinkling of snow.

Around 15 to 30mm of rain could fall widely on Tuesday, with 40 to 60mm possible in places over higher ground, impacting Central, Tayside, Fife and Grampian. Some snow may affect the highest roads in Aberdeenshire by the end of Tuesday.

open image in gallery Tuesday's rain warning will cover parts of north-east Scotland ( Met Office )

On Wednesday, a further 20 to 30mm of rain could fall, with potential for another 40 to 60mm building up over high ground.

As freezing levels lower from the North, snow is likely to fall above 300 to 400m, especially across Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perthshire, where 5 to 10cm of snow may accumulate by the end of Wednesday.

open image in gallery Wednesday's weather warning is set to cover a wider part of Scotland ( Met Office )

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has issued 108 flood warnings, where flooding is expected across England, and 218 flood alerts, where deluge is possible. A map shows south Wiltshire and Dorset, as well as parts of Gloucestershire and the West Midlands, would be hotspots for flooding.

Only two flood alerts and four warnings are in place across Scotland on Monday, while Wales has seven alerts in place.

The UK continues to face a persistent rainy spell, after the Met Office confirmed last week that rain had been recorded on every day of the year so far.

open image in gallery There are hundreds of flood alerts and warnings in place across England on Monday ( Environment Agency )

After recording 36 days of rain in a row, Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon told The Independent: “Rain has been reported somewhere in the network every day of the year so far. While amounts are trivial on some days, and some areas will have seen dry days, the UK has seen a wet start to the year, particularly in Northern Ireland and southern England.

“This has largely been down to a succession of fronts or low-pressure systems arriving from the west, bringing heavy rain at times, as well as damaging winds for some. There’s little sign of a let-up in the current forecast, with further unsettled weather in the coming days and over the weekend.”

open image in gallery The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has numerous flood alerts active ( PA Wire )

Northern Ireland recorded its wettest January in 149 years – the second wettest on record after Storm Chandra brought record-breaking rainfall across a number of UK sites. Katesbridge in County Down recorded a staggering 100.8mm of rain, far surpassing the previous site record of 38.2mm from 2005, on 26 January.

Dunkeswell Aerodrome in Devon reached 52.8mm, while Hurn in Dorset, Cardinham in Cornwall, and Plymouth Mountbatten in Devon all exceeded their previous daily records.

open image in gallery Already, parts of Leicestershire have seen flooded roads ( PA )

Met Office weather forecast for the week

Monday

A grey start for many with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Staying largely cloudy, although some brighter spells possible. Heavy rain and strong winds pushing into the South West with a risk of flooding. Rather mild in the South.

Cloudy skies for most tonight with further outbreaks of rain. Heavy rain and strong winds gradually easing in the South West.

Tuesday

Another dull start with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. A spell of heavy rain will move into the South, followed by sunshine and showers. Staying cloudy and damp elsewhere.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

Staying unsettled at first with further outbreaks of rain for many. Turning colder and brighter on Friday with a chance of snow showers, particularly in the North and East.