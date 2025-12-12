Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of thousands of parents are turning to food banks to feed their families despite being in paid work, new research has suggested, as the cost of living continues to rise in the UK.

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of working parents used a food support service in the past year, a survey by The Felix Project has found. That figure could equate to around 1,725,000 parents if played out nationally.

Of these parents, one in four are turning to a food bank every one or two weeks, as an increasing amount say they are struggling to feed their children.

The findings are the latest stark reminder of the rising cost of essentials that millions across the UK are struggling with. It follows an estimate from major food bank provider Trussell earlier in the month that it will be providing a food parcel every 10 seconds this winter.

Rachel Ledwith, head of community at The Felix Project said: “This is a stark picture; to have the proof that children are going to bed hungry on a weekly basis is heartbreaking and to know that without food banks so many working people would go hungry demonstrates the need we are facing across every part of society.”

open image in gallery Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of working parents used a food support service in the past year, a survey by The Felix Project has found ( Getty Images )

The food redistribution charity’s survey of 4,000 working parents also found:

10 per cent of parents have had to send their children to bed hungry at least once a week

9 per cent of parents have had to send their children to school at least once a week knowing they are hungry

67 per cent of parents who use food support worry their children are aware of the family’s financial issues

Edith is a single mother from South London who lives with her 16-year-old son. Despite working in a school five days a week, she says the rising cost of essentials means she is using a food bank every Wednesday.

She says this has meant she doesn’t have to skip meals herself, adding: “but as a parent, I do buy less for myself, go without things because of the children. Honestly, the service, it's really helping me get by – I don’t know what I would do without it.”

“I'm not doing any Christmas shopping. I'm not buying presents, because I don't want to be in debt. So, my children, they know mummy’s not going to buy them anything tangible. We do celebrate Christmas, but they don't expect any presents because there's no money to buy it”.

Nike, who runs the food bank, says that for so many children the service is becoming the norm: “We still see lots of people on benefits and pensioners, but more working people are coming to us.

open image in gallery Millions of parents are turning to food banks to feed their families despite being in paid work, new research has suggested ( Getty Images )

“They are doing all they can, but wages and bills are not in sync and they have no choice if they don’t want their children going to bed hungry – which sadly they are. I am not surprised to see these numbers and would expect many food banks across the country are in the same position,” he says.

Research from the Living Wage Foundation in October found that over half of Britain’s low-paid workers are forced to skip meals regularly.

The findings from The Felix Project support this, with the proportion of parents turning to food banks rising to nearly one-third (30 per cent) when their incomes are at or below £25,000.

A Government spokesperson said: “Food bank use is a blight on the country and although it went down last year we are determined to do more.

“To help with the cost of living we have increased the National Living Wage, worth £900 a year from next year for a full-time worker, and will take £150 off average energy bills from April.

“Thanks to our decision to scrap the two-child limit and introduce a wider package of measures for families we will also lift 550,000 children out of poverty by the end of this parliament.”