Food shortages – latest: Tesco joins Asda, Aldi and Morrisons in supermarket rationing
Tesco is latest supermarket to limit purchases of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes to three units per person
Tesco has joined other supermarkets in limiting sales of certain fruit and vegetables as shortages have left shelves stripped bare.
Britain’s biggest supermarket has introduced a cap of three items per customer on tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.
The news comes as retail experts have warned food shortages could “last for weeks,” with the government told that the “clock is ticking”.
National Farming Union (NFU) president Minette Batters said this week at the NFU conference that the production of tomatoes and cucumbers is expected to drop to “the lowest levels since records began in 1985”.
She told the government the “clock is ticking” to action the post-Brexit subsidy scheme and get inflation under control so farmers can produce more reliably.
But environment secretary, Theresa Coffey, rejected responsibility for the current supermarket rationing of fruit and vegetables, saying: “We can’t control the weather in Spain.”
In the winter months, the UK imports around 95 per cent of its tomatoes and 90 per cent of its lettuces, most of it from Spain and north Africa.
My colleague Maryam Zakhir-Hussain has more:
Pack of six tomatoes listed for £500 on ebay
A pack of six tomatoes are going for £500 on ebay as customers are welcomed with empty shelves in supermarkets across the country.
A tongue-in-cheek description from the seller says: “Tomatoes are in short supply in most UK supermarkets because of adverse weather conditions in Spain.
“Of course the limited availability of tomatoes and other fresh fruit and veg has nothing to do with problems caused by Brexit, such as delays and additional costs and paperwork at customs.
“Neither is the shortage of agricultural workers in the UK caused by Brexit anything to do with the rarity of this product.”
British farmer says supermarkets shelves are empty because ‘the price simply isn’t fair’
A British farmer has given his take on why supermarkets have empty shelves, blaming the rising price of production.
Speaking on TikTok, the farmer with the account @ollyblogsagricontract said: “It’s the supermarkets and the packers and processors that supply the supermarkets not wanting to pay the true cost of production of them products.”
He added that the price of production has gone up because of the price of gas and oil.
He said: “You cannot afford to heat greenhouses to grow things out of season in the UK at the moment.
“Had people been getting a fair price for what they had been producing reflective of the energy prices then the suppliers would have carried on but you are going to see empty supermarket shelves.
“We should have fairtrade, homegrown produce so we can produce it all in the UK if we have to.
“It’s just simply the price isn’t fair at the moment.”
Therese Coffey booed by farmers
Tory cabinet minister Therese Coffey was booed by farmers after she refused to accept that Britain’s supply chain – hit by widespread food shortages – had seen market failure.
The environment secretary rejected responsibility for the current supermarket rationing of fruit and vegetables, saying: “We can’t control the weather in Spain.”
Ms Coffey clashed National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president Minette Batters on the food supply crisis at the organisation’s conference in Birmingham today.
Adam Forrest reports.
Europeans mock UK shoppers with pictures of shelves full
People living in Europe are sharing pictures of their packed supermarket shelves to lay bare the reality of Britain’s recent food shortages.
British supermarkets have been hit with shortages since the weekend due to adverse weather, transport problems and other factors, with Morrisons admitting to a lack of tomatoes and shoppers reporting difficulties sourcing fresh vegetables in other supermarkets.
Posting on Twitter, Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall called on his followers based in mainland European countries to post photos of their supermarket shelves and implied he also blamed Brexit.
And people responded.
Kate Plummer has more.
Ex Sainsbury’s boss blames energy costs
Supermarket food rationing has been blamed on a lack of government support on energy bills and Brexit by a former boss of Sainsbury’s.
Supermarkets have said bad weather in southern Europe and north Africa has led to the shortages.
But Justin King, previously Sainsbury’s CEO, said a number of issues had led to the situation, including a decline in UK greenhouses that grow such everyday products, and criticised the government for failing to include supermarkets in its energy support scheme.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports.
Government asked to recognise impact of Brexit on food supply
Plaid Cymru MP Ben Lake urged the British government and the Labour party to recognise the “undeniable” impact of Brexit on the country’s food supply following a shortage in salads at supermarkets.
The British government’s “utter failure” to build resilience into the UK’s domestic food supply since 2016 had made it “vulnerable and exposed to shocks”, he said.
“I also support calls by the NFU (National Farming Union) for a review of the UK government’s energy support scheme for businesses. If the UK government fail to deliver proper support for agricultural businesses, they risk our domestic crop of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers.”
Supermarket value range shoppers bearing brunt of inflation, says report
Shoppers relying on the cheapest supermarket ranges are bearing the brunt of grocery inflation with price rises on value items far outstripping those of branded and premium products.
The price of value items was up 21.6 per cent in January on a year before, well in excess of overall grocery inflation of 15.9 per cent, according to ‘Which?’.
Branded goods in comparison rose by 13.2 per cent over the year, own-label premium ranges were up 13.4 per cent and standard own-brand items increased 18.9 per cent.
‘Which?’ analysed inflation on more than 25,000 food and drink products at eight major supermarkets - Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.
Britain is the (empty) basket case of Europe
Britain’s biggest supermarket has begun rationing fresh fruit and vegetables as a row erupted over shortages that have left shelves bare.
A shortage of tomatoes has widened to other fruit and vegetables due to a combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe.
But farmers and retailers have pointed the finger at Brexit, with former Sainsbury’s chief executive Justin King saying shops had been hurt by the decision to leave the European Union.
He said north Kent previously had the largest greenhouses in Europe “but it’s a sector that’s been hurt horribly by Brexit”.He also said supermarkets had suffered from the government’s decision to exclude the industry from its energy support scheme.
Jane Dalton has more.
Shoppers likely to face shortage for weeks, says expert
Abhi Ghadge, an associate professor with the Cranfield School of Management, said that Brexit isn’t the only thing to blame for the produce shortage in the UK and consumers will continue to face the issue in the coming weeks.
“Fresh salad, cucumbers, cabbages and cauliflowers will all be hit by shortages in the coming weeks. But we can’t just blame Brexit.
“A range of issues are having an impact on supply chains. With the rising cost of heating greenhouses, and labour costs increasing, British and European farmers have scaled back on producing certain goods.
“Supermarkets need innovative solutions. Local sourcing and alternate suppliers are some commonly used supply chain strategies which can help manage such issues.
“The UK government also needs to play a part, building resilience around these recurring supply chain issues with food shortages.”
