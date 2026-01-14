France bans 10 UK ‘far-right activists’ over destruction of small boats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten British “far-right activists” have been banned from France over efforts to stop small boat crossings, the French interior minister has said.

Members of the Raise the Colours group have been barred from the country after “searching for and destroying small boats and engaging in propaganda activities” along the French northern coast.

In a statement shared by French minister Laurent Nunez on X, it said this was aimed at a British audience and “called upon to strengthen the ranks of the movement to put an end to the migratory phenomenon”.

Restrictions were considered by the interior ministry since December last year as the actions “were liable to cause serious disturbances to public order”, it said.

Mr Nunez also said on X: “Our rule of law is non-negotiable; actions of a violent nature or that incite hatred have no place on our territory.”

Raise the Colours, which describes itself as a “grassroots movement of unity and patriotism” said it had not received formal notification of the order and that it is understood to apply to specific individuals rather than the organisation.

The group began the campaign of widespread flying of Union and St George’s Cross flags across the country, but its website also said it has become known for its members filming and recording events in northern France and posting it on social media.

It said in a statement: “Raise the Colours has always maintained that its activities must remain peaceful and within the law.

“The organisation does not support violence or any unlawful activity.

“Our approach is founded on responsibility, restraint, and compliance with legal frameworks.”

Home Office figures show 41,472 migrants arrived in the UK in 2025 after crossing the English Channel – the second highest annual figure on record.

So far this year just 32 people have arrived in the UK after making the dangerous journey, when was in one boat during freezing temperatures on January 5.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.