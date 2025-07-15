Aviation staff need disability training, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airline and airport staff should be better trained to support disabled passengers, a Government-commissioned review led by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has found.

The Paralympian and crossbench peer said the 19 recommendations put forward by her taskforce should be “turned into action” which puts accessibility “at the heart of aviation”.

The Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group called for disability awareness training to be rolled out across all aviation roles, including airline crew, assistance providers, ground services, security and hospitality staff.

It highlighted a need for passengers to access information easily about their travel, including how they can request and book assistance, where they can find in-airport support services, and detailed guidance on how their mobility aids will be transported.

The taskforce also called for passengers to be able to find transparent information on complaints procedures.

The group will now work to help ensure its proposals are adopted by airlines, airports and regulator the Civil Aviation Authority.

Lady Grey-Thompson said: “This report is the next critical step in making air travel more inclusive for disabled people.

“I’m grateful for the commitment the industry has shown to making change and breaking down barriers in aviation for everyone, bringing freedom to travel, whether for leisure or work, and to connect with friends and family.

“We know there’s more work to be done, and I look forward to seeing these recommendations turned into action which truly puts accessibility at the heart of aviation.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Everyone should be able to travel with dignity and be respected at every stage of their journeys, including disabled passengers.

“That’s why we established this group in November last year, and I welcome this report’s findings which will clear the runway for greater accessibility in aviation.”

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of trade body Airlines UK, said carriers are “committed to removing barriers so that flying is accessible to all”, and will support the “implementation of these recommendations”.

Karen Dee, boss of industry group AirportsUK, said the report will “build on the work already being done by airports, and the wider sector, to ensure air travel is accessible to all”.

In June, BBC journalist and wheelchair user Frank Gardner was forced to wait 95 minutes for a medical lift so he could leave an aircraft that had arrived at Heathrow’s Terminal 5.

The airport apologised and said the delay was caused by its assistance provider responding to a medical emergency, which reduced the number of vehicles available.