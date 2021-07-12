Boris Johnson will on Monday afternoon give an update on England's roadmap out of lockdown.

Despite warnings from scientists amid rising cases, the prime minister is expected to confirm that most remaining Covid restrictions are to be scrapped from 19 July.

Social distancing measures will be axed, nightclubs and other large venues allowed to re-open, and restrictions on indoor meetings removed.

Following a backlash and confused government messaging, the PM will say people are "expected" to continue wearing face masks in enclosed spaces such as public transport.

On Sunday Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister said he was “confident” the government could press ahead with the final stage in unlocking but warned that "it’s important we remain cautious and careful".

What is expected to change on 19 July?