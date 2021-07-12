New lockdown rules: Which restrictions are set to end on 19 July
Most remaining restrictions to be lifted
Boris Johnson will on Monday afternoon give an update on England's roadmap out of lockdown.
Despite warnings from scientists amid rising cases, the prime minister is expected to confirm that most remaining Covid restrictions are to be scrapped from 19 July.
Social distancing measures will be axed, nightclubs and other large venues allowed to re-open, and restrictions on indoor meetings removed.
Following a backlash and confused government messaging, the PM will say people are "expected" to continue wearing face masks in enclosed spaces such as public transport.
On Sunday Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister said he was “confident” the government could press ahead with the final stage in unlocking but warned that "it’s important we remain cautious and careful".
What is expected to change on 19 July?
- All regulations on social distancing and mask wearing are to be lifted on 19 July, although there will be guidance on mask-wearing in confined places.
- The requirement to work from home where possible will end, but employers are encouraged to consult with their staff about this move.
- Local transport authorities and airlines will be able to set mask-wearing as a condition for travel, but there will be no law requiring masks to be worn.
- Table service and other social distancing measures in pubs and restaurants are also set to be lifted on 19 July, which will allow drinkers to order at the bar again.
- Sports stadiums and venues such as theatres and cinemas will be allowed to fully reopen with no cap on capacity.
- The limit on named care home visitors will be lifted but infection control measures will remain in place.
- The requirement to self-isolate for 14 days will remain in place for those who test positive for Covid-19 but the government is looking to change rules for fully vaccinated contacts of positive cases.
- Social distancing restrictions will also remain in place at ports and airports, where the one-metre plus rule will continue to apply.
