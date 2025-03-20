Second migrant in two days dies trying to cross English Channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A migrant has died after trying to cross the English Channel in an overloaded boat just a day after another person died attempting the journey.

Some 15 people were rescued after a boat of around 40 people picked up more migrants on the coast of Gravelines, in northern France, at around 3am on Thursday.

Three people were pulled from the water and a group of 12 others on board the dinghy asked to be evacuated from it, the French coastguard said.

One person was unconscious and was declared dead despite attempts from a medical team to resuscitate them.

The rest of those rescued were taken to the port of Gravelines and taken care of by onshore emergency services.

French vessel the Ridens had been tasked with monitoring the overloaded boat after it first left west of the port of Dunkirk at 11.30pm on Wednesday.

It continues to monitor the boat with around 80 people on board as it travels towards the UK, the French coastguard said.

The authority added numerous departures of migrant boats were reported to its surveillance and rescue centre overnight.

An investigation has been opened by the Dunkirk public prosecutor’s office.

The death comes after another migrant died after being pulled from the water on Wednesday.

A rescue operation was launched after reports that a group of people tried to board a dinghy and got into difficulty in the Equihen-Plage area, in northern France, shortly after 9am on Wednesday.

Two people were rescued from the water, with one suffering from hypothermia while the other was in cardiac arrest and did not survive.

The French coastguard added that during operations on Wednesday 52 people were rescued, including the person who died and three others who were injured.

Latest Home Office figures show 289 people arrived in the UK after making the journey in five boats on Wednesday, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 4,684.

Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director Steve Valdez-Symonds described the deaths in two days as “deeply shocking” as he called for ministers to engage with their French counterparts on people seeking asylum.

“The Government must finally confront the fact that years of simply trying to ‘smash gangs’ and ‘stop boats’ without taking some real share of responsibility for people who currently have no safer options is doing no good whatsoever,” he said.

“Failing or refusing to co-operate on sharing asylum duties is simply leaving criminal gangs to control and exploit the miserable, sometimes deadly, circumstances that refugees are being left to endure.”

A total of four deaths have been recorded by the French coastguard in its rescue operations in the Channel this year.

The International Organisation for Migration has reported several more migrant deaths which are believed to be linked to attempts to travel from mainland Europe to the UK this year.

A Home Office spokesperson said the Government will “stop at nothing” to dismantle business models of people-smuggling gangs who exploit vulnerable people.

“We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security,” they said.