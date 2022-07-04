✕ Close Petrol prices: Average cost of filling family car set to exceed £100

Protests over high fuel prices are now underway in the UK, as vehicles purposefully drive slowly along motorways.

Convoys have set off along the M4 and M5 this morning, according to police.

Forces have warned drivers could face “serious disruption” throughout Monday as the protests - which are calling for a fuel duty cut - cause blockages on roads.

There were already delays on M4 Prince of Wales Bridge crossing between England and Wales by around 8am.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a “go-slow” protest kicked off just after 7am and its convoy was driving along the M5.

Protesters are believed to be targeting mainly three-lane motorways and aiming to slow down two lanes, while leaving the fast one free.

Drivers have been warned to reconsider their journeys and remain at home if possible as major roads in various parts of the country face disruption.

The protests are understood to be organised via social media under the banner Fuel Price Stand Against Tax.