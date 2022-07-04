Fuel price protest - live: Drivers urged to stay home as roadblocks hit M4 and M5 motorways
Demonstrations calling for fuel duty cut are underway
Protests over high fuel prices are now underway in the UK, as vehicles purposefully drive slowly along motorways.
Convoys have set off along the M4 and M5 this morning, according to police.
Forces have warned drivers could face “serious disruption” throughout Monday as the protests - which are calling for a fuel duty cut - cause blockages on roads.
There were already delays on M4 Prince of Wales Bridge crossing between England and Wales by around 8am.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a “go-slow” protest kicked off just after 7am and its convoy was driving along the M5.
Protesters are believed to be targeting mainly three-lane motorways and aiming to slow down two lanes, while leaving the fast one free.
Drivers have been warned to reconsider their journeys and remain at home if possible as major roads in various parts of the country face disruption.
The protests are understood to be organised via social media under the banner Fuel Price Stand Against Tax.
Convoy drives across England-Wales bridge with police escort
Images show the go-slow convoy driving across the Prince of Wales bridge during this morning’s rush hour.
It was escorted by police:
‘It’s costing me £300 a week before I even get to work and earn anything,’ protester says
Mobile welder Richard Dite, 44, from Maesteg, South Wales said it is costing him over £300 in fuel to get to work every week due to price hikes.
“It’s costing me £300 a week before I even get to work and earn anything,” Mr Dite told PA news agency.
“My only option soon will be to put the welding gear in the shed and call it a day, maybe go on the doll. Face it at this rate I’ll be on more that way.”
He was joined at Magor Service Station with around a dozen or more other people who have driven this morning across the Prince of Wales Bridge in protest of fuel tax.
PA
M4 ‘brought to standstill'
For a few minutes both carriageways of the M4 approaching the M4 Prince of Wales Severn Bridge crossing were brought to a standstill by go-slow protests travelling east and west.
Two police motorcyclists rode in front of four vehicles travelling at around 30mph from the Bristol area towards South Wales.
There was a marked police patrol car behind the protestors, followed by dozens of queuing motorists.
A larger convoy of protestors drove over the Severn crossing heading into England from Wales with a large backlog of traffic following behind.
PA
Protest also underway in Wales
Protesters have left the M4 Magor services near Caldicot in South Wales.
Police have told the convoy of around 20 vehicles they cannot stop and must drive no slower than 30mph.
They are due to head across the Prince of Wales bridge crossing the River Severn into England.
Some protesters have said they intend to meet in the middle and block the motorway.
PA
‘It was costing us nearly £400 a month just to get to work,’ former HGV driver says
A former HGV driver due to take part in today’s protest has spoken to Good Morning Britain.
“We both had to leave work in Bristol because we just simply couldn’t afford to do it anymore,” Vicky Stamper said.
“It was costing us nearly £400 a month just to get to work.”
See from 1 minute in:
Protests now underway
It looks like protests are now underway.
Avon and Somerset Police says it is dealing with a “slow-moving rolling roadblock” on the M4:
Devon and Cornwall Police has also provided updates on the movements of protesters:
Welsh roads normal so far
Traffic Wales has just said there have been no issues along its network so far this morning.
The Prince of Wales bridge crossing between England and Wales is expected to be hit by protests today:
UK fuel prices touched record high last week
The protests scheduled to begin this morning were organised on social media as a result of the outrage sparked by record fuel prices last week.
Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.
Fuel prices have risen sharply because the price for crude oil, used to make petrol and diesel, has gone up.
'People's day-to-day lives should not be disrupted,' says government
Reacting to the protests, a government spokesperson said: "While we respect the right to protest, people's day-to-day lives should not be disrupted, especially on busy motorways where lives are put at risk and resulting traffic delays will only add to fuel use.
"The new Public Order Bill will make it a criminal offence to glue yourself to a dangerous motorway, which sees police spending hours trying to safely remove people."
Organisers to block the Prince of Wales Bridge and other major highways
Gwent Police says protests are expected to take place on the major road networks between 7am and 7pm on Monday.
They said organisers had indicated an intention to block the Prince of Wales Bridge, with the protest starting on the M4 at Magor services, junction 23A eastbound, and junction 20 of the M4 westbound.
Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said he would encourage drivers to reconsider their journey, consider working from home and avoid the area where possible.
Bristol Airport advised travellers to allow extra time for their journeys.
“The protest will likely affect the M5, M4 and the two crossings to Wales. Please allow extra time if travelling to or from the airport.”
Gloucestershire Police said protests are likely to affect the A48, causing travel disruption in the Gloucester and Forest of Dean areas.
