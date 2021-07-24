Gareth Southgate praised after urging unvaccinated under-30s to get Covid jab

Three Lions on a shirt and two jabs in an arm – Gareth Southgate has been widely praised after urging under-30s to get the Covid-19 vaccination amid rising concern that one in three 18-29-year-olds still have not had a first dose.

The England football manager called on those in the age range to “get it done”.

Speaking in a video message which also thanked the the nation for its support during Euro 2020, he said: “We know the last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for everybody. And there’s no doubt the vaccination programme is our best route out of this problem, not only for us as a country but across the world.

“Oldies like me have had both jabs so we can crack on with our lives, but for you younger ones, it’s the chance for everything to open up.

“So much of that is going to rest on you having the vaccine. So don’t put it off any longer. We can open everything up, we can protect the people we need to protect and you guys will get your freedom back.”

The 50-year-old, who led England to their first major final in 55 years earlier this month, spoke out as a Public Health England report revealed that unprotected Brits under 50 now accounted for eight times more coronavirus cases than those who had had both jabs – and nine times more deaths. Some three million people still have not had a first jab.

Southgate’s intervention sparked widespread praise with Boris Johnson calling it a “fantastic message”.

It comes as government ministers and health experts to wrestle with possible ways to increase take up among young people.

Already nightclubs have been told they will only be allowed to admit entry to those with new vaccine passports from September, while Boris Johnson has pointedly not ruled out applying the same rules to more large venues.

Meanwhile, an NHS bus, dubbed the Pfizer Chiefs, has been offering walk-in jabs at this weekend’s Latitude festival in Suffolk.

Amid all that, Southgate’s intervention will be seen as key both because of both his popularity and his perceived leadership qualities.

Speaking on ITV after England’s semi-final win over Denmark, former Three Lions defender Gary Neville said of him: “The standard of leaders in this country the past couple of years has been poor. Looking at that man [Southgate], he's everything a leader should be. Respectful, humble, he tells the truth."