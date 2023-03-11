Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC is struggling to contain the biggest crisis to hit the corporation in years as it was forced to rewrite its schedule after dozens of stars boycotted shows in support of Gary Lineker.

Lineker was told by BBC to step back from hosting the Saturday edition of the football highlights programme in a row over impartiality after he compared the government's asylum policy to Nazi Germany on Twitter.

Dozens of stars have since staged an extraordinary mutiny in solidarity with Lineker, forcing the BBC to axe Football Focus and Final Score from its schedule and replace the programmes with Bargain Hunt and The Repair Shop.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker outside his home in London (PA Wire)

The corporation apologised for the quickly deteriorating situation involving football pundits, commentators and hosts, but the damage was already done and questions are now being raised over whether Sunday’s edition of Match of the Day 2 can go ahead.

The BBC is said to be bracing for a “silent” Match of the Day without commentators, with the show scaled back to include just 20 minutes of air time.

It comes after:

Rishi Sunak said he hopes the row is resolved in a ‘timely manner’

BBC director general Tim Davie said he will not resign over Lineker row

BBC presenters Alex Scott, Kelly Somers and Jason Mohammad pulled out of their shows, resulting in Football Focus and Final score being scrapped

The BBC announced Saturday’s Match of the Day would go ahead without pundits, presenters and commentators

The corporation apologised for the disruption and insisted it was “working hard” to resolve the situation

Sir Keir Starmer led the backlash against the BBC’s decision, accusing it of “caving in” to Conservative MPs

The BBC was accused of an “assault on free speech” by suspending Lineker

The broadcaster also fears it cannot sack Lineker or force him to follow social media rules on impartiality because of ambiguities in his contract, The Independent understands.

The corporation would be forced to pay millions if it wanted to oust Lineker and would probably lose any legal claim brought by the Match of the Day presenter, senior figures believe.

The former England striker is understood to be on a two-year contract negotiated before current director general Tim Davie was appointed. Mr Davie has repeatedly emphasised the importance of the BBC's impartiality and led a crackdown on BBC stars making political comments on social media.

But Lineker's contract was already in place and has not been updated, handing an important advantage to the presenter as the dispute intensifies. Lineker is following the letter of his contract but not the spirit of the rules imposed on presenters, a senior BBC figure told The Independent.

Ian Wright and Alan Shearer were the first to announce they were boycotting BBC sports programmes (Tom Dulat/Getty Images for eSC)

Bosses now hope to renegotiate their agreement with Lineker and put clearer rules in place to allow him to return to work, having suspended him for comparing the government's asylum policies to Germany in the 1930s.

Mr Davie said he would not resign over the impartiality row with Lineker but admitted it was a “difficult day.” He added that the broadcaster wants to get Gary Lineker “back on air”.

“I think that everyone wants to calmly resolve the situation. I would say Gary Lineker is a superb broadcaster. He’s the best in the business, that’s not for debate,” Mr Davie said.

Former director general Greg Dyke earlier said the BBC has “undermined its own credibility” by taking Lineker off air. Mr Dyke, the BBC director general between 2000 and 2004 and ex-FA chairman, said the broadcaster was “mistaken” in standing him down.

BBC director general Tim Davie (PA Archive)

Pime Minister Rishi Sunak said the BBC’s decision to take Lineker off the air is “a matter for them, not the government”.

In a statement, Rishi Sunak said: “As prime minister, I have to do what I believe is right, respecting that not everyone will always agree. That is why I have been unequivocal in my approach to stopping the boats.”

He added that he hopes the issue can be resolved in a “timely manner” but defended his illegal immigration policy saying the government needed to “break the cycle of misery” created by criminal gangs trafficking people across the channel.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the suspension was “an assault on free speech”, while party leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the BBC of “caving in” to Conservative MPs.

He added that at the heart of the row is the government’s “failure” on the asylum system. “What they should be doing is standing up, accepting they’ve broken the asylum system, and telling us what they’re going to do to actually fix it, not whingeing on about Gary Lineker,” Mr Starmer said.

BBC chair Richard Sharp has been called to step down amid the impartiality row (PA)

Speaking to The Independent, Chris Smith, a sports secretary for the Tony Blair government, said the BBC was making a “huge mistake”.

Mr Smith said that those calling for Lineker to be sacked are “precisely the same people who have been leaping up and down condemning cancel culture and lauding freedom of speech”. He added that the BBC should be “in favour of free speech in all settings”.

Meanwhile, Labour MP and former BBC radio reporter Ben Bradshaw claimed Tory MPs “losing their marbles” over Lineker’s tweet have merely been seeking to detract from “their latest unworkable” asylum bill. He added: “It’s completely blown up in their face.”

The furore around Mr Lineker’s social media use comes as BBC chairman Richard Sharp is under investigation by William Shawcross, the commissioner for public appointments, following allegations he helped Boris Johnson secure a loan up to £800,000 weeks before he was recommended for the job by the then prime minister. The corporation is probing whether there has been any breach of its conflict of interest rules since Mr Sharp joined the corporation.

Former journalist Baroness Wheatcroft added to the pressure calling for “clearly party political” Mr Sharp to be suspended, while Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey said he should resign over the row.