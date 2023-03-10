Gary Lineker – latest: Ian Wright to boycott Match of the Day in ‘solidarity’ after BBC decision
The broadcaster said the former England striker breached its social media guidelines
Football pundit Ian Wright has pulled out of Match of the Day this weekend in “solidarity” with Gary Lineker after the presenter was told to “step back” from his position.
The presenter has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.
A BBC spokesperson said Mr Lineker’s recent social media activity was a “breach of our guidelines.”
Ian Wright responded to the news on Twitter saying: “Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.”
It is not yet clear who will stand in for him during Saturday's edition of Match Of The Day.
The row was sparked by his response on Twitter to a Home Office video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the government's plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats.
Labour calls BBC’s decision to suspend Gary Lineker ‘cowardice'
Labour has said the BBC’s decision to take Gary Lineker off the air is “an assault on free speech.”
A spokesperson said: “The BBC’s cowardly decision to take Gary Lineker off air is an assault on free speech in the face of political pressure.
“Tory politicians lobbying to get people sacked for disagreeing with government policies should be laughed at, not pandered to. BBC should rethink.”
Dan Walker describes how the news unfolded
Channel 5 News presenter Dan Walker said Gary Lineker has told him “they've (the BBC) told me I have to step back”.
Speaking on Channel 5 News, Walker said: “It's one of those strange situations where I'm actually texting the man himself (Lineker) at the moment.
“And I have asked Gary Lineker the question about whether he is stepping back or whether the BBC have told him to step back and I've told him that if he responds to me that I will read out that text on air.
“There's one word in there I can't use, but he has said 'No, they've told me I have to step back'.
“So Gary Lineker wants to continue to present Match Of The Day and is not apologising for what he's said but he's said it's a BBC decision to force him to not present the programme at the moment.”
‘Hard to see Lineker coming back now’: Twitter reacts to Gary Lineker suspension
Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy has said it is “hard to see Lineker coming back now” following the news that Gary Lineker will not present Match Of The Day tomorrow.
The journalist tweeted: “Presumably BBC will be asked to explain which of its guidelines were broken and why other regular presenters, contributors, comedians, actors who tweet political views are not in breach. Hard to see Lineker coming back now.”
Alastair Campbell has branded the BBC's decision over Gary Lineker's remarks on Twitter “an act of political cowardice” that threatens democracy.
The former journalist and Labour spin doctor described the move to announce Lineker was stepping back from Match Of The Day as “pathetic” and “craven” during an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Asked about his stance on the matter, he said: “I'll be even more outspoken now because this is, I'm afraid, an act of complete political cowardice. If it was wrong in principle then they should have sacked him the other day.”
Celebrities react to Gary Lineker announcement
Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville, who commentates for Sky Sports, tweeted in response to a news story regarding Lineker: “When you take on the Tories and the system! Awful people who we need gone. Off for a (wine glass emoji).”
Former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas tweeted: “I wonder what the end result would have been had Gary Lineker Tweeted his whole hearted support for the government's immigration policy & had used the same inflammatory words like 'invasion' that were deployed by SuellaBraverman?
“This (100 emoji) would not have been the end result.”
Following the news former BBC Breakfast and Football Focus presenter Dan Walker tweeted:
“I used to sit in for GaryLineker on MOTD... not sure I'd fancy it this weekend. What a mess!”
Tory minister says Gary Lineker needs to study history books ‘more carefully’ after asylum row
James Cleverly has suggested Gary Lineker needs to study the “history books” after comparing language around the government’s asylum policy to 1930s Germany.
The foreign secretary added that the “simple truth of the matter is the UK is a welcoming and hospitable country”.
“There are some people desperate to gain attention by using deeply offensive and inappropriate language about this,” Mr Cleverly said.
“I would gently suggest they read their history books a little bit more carefully.”
Read the full story below:
Ian Wright also steps back from Match of the Day after Lineker announcement
Football pundit Ian Wright has announced he will not be doing Match of the Day this weekend in “solidarity” with Gary Lineker.
He said on Twitter: “Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.”
Who will replace Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker?
Gary Lineker has stepped back from presenting Match of the Day with a temporary host poised to replace him this weekend.
The move from the BBC comes after an impartiality row over comments Lineker made criticising the government’s new asylum policy.
The BBC, who hailed Lineker as “second to none” at leading football and sports coverage, insisted his comments on Twitter “to be a breach of our guidelines” before advising the former England international “to keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies”.
Read the full story below:
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Gary Lineker stepping away from presenting BBC’s Match of the Day after a Twitter row over the government’s small boat’s policy.
