Talks between BBC and Gary Lineker are believed to be “moving in the right direction” after a second day of disruption to Match of the Day.

There is “growing confidence” that the former England player will return to host the popular BBC show, according to reports.

According to BBC News, there are hopes a resolution will be reached soon but not all issues are “fully resolved” as chairman Richard Sharp faces calls to stand down.

The Women’s Super League Chelsea v Manchester United game on BBC Two kicked off with no pre-match presentation and no pundits tonight.

BBC Radio 5 Live’s football phone-in programme 606 will also not air again tonight, according to Sky News.

Mr Lineker, who has hosted Match of the Day for almost a quarter of a century, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.