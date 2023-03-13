Gary Lineker – live: ‘Growing confidence’ that presenter will return to host Match of the Day
It comes as chairman Richard Sharp faces calls to stand down
Talks between BBC and Gary Lineker are believed to be “moving in the right direction” after a second day of disruption to Match of the Day.
There is “growing confidence” that the former England player will return to host the popular BBC show, according to reports.
According to BBC News, there are hopes a resolution will be reached soon but not all issues are “fully resolved” as chairman Richard Sharp faces calls to stand down.
The Women’s Super League Chelsea v Manchester United game on BBC Two kicked off with no pre-match presentation and no pundits tonight.
BBC Radio 5 Live’s football phone-in programme 606 will also not air again tonight, according to Sky News.
Mr Lineker, who has hosted Match of the Day for almost a quarter of a century, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.
BBC talks with Lineker ‘moving in right direction’ - reports
Talks between BBC and Gary Lineker are “moving in the right direction” but not all issues have been “fully resolved” at this stage, BBC News reports.
It comes as disruption has entered the second day with Match of the Day 2 to run only 14 minutes with no pundits or commentary.
What did Gary Lineker tweet?
The BBC was sent into meltdown this weekend after presenters and pundits staged a mutiny in solidarity with Gary Lineker, who has been forced off air over a tweet about the government’s asylum crackdown.
Mr Lineker, who has hosted Match of the Day for almost a quarter of a century, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new asylum policy with 1930s Germany.
The comparison saw Mr Lineker suspended from the helm of the popular BBC show – prompting several fellow pundits, including Ian Wright, Alan Shearer, and Alex Scott, to announce they would not be taking part in solidarity with the former England striker.
Emily Atkinson has more.
What did Gary Lineker tweet?
Lineker decries ‘immeasurably cruel policy’ in response to Suella Braverman’s immigration bill
Who is under-pressure BBC chairman Richard Sharp?
The BBC chairman under pressure to resign in light of the Gary Lineker row is a former banker with connections at the heart of the political establishment.
Richard Sharp became embroiled in a cronyism row earlier this year over helping former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility.
His old friend Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman, went to Mr Sharp with an offer to help Mr Johnson as the then-prime minister struggled financially in 2020.
The 67-year-old’s links with the political elite also include time as boss to a young Rishi Sunak during his Goldman Sachs career.
Read more here.
Who is under-pressure BBC chairman Richard Sharp?
Mr Sharp became embroiled in a cronyism row earlier this year over helping former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility.
London Mayor says Gary Lineker was ‘right’ to criticise small boats plan
London Mayor has said it was “right and proper” for Gary Lineker to criticise the government’s small boats plan.
Sadiq Khan said: “It’s right and proper that Gary Lineker should be able to speak freely about his views on the government’s policies, particularly when their policies are unworkable and immoral.”
The BBC pulled Gary Lineker off the air after his tweet about the government’s small boats legislation led to an impartiality row.
Watch here.
Sadiq Khan says Gary Lineker was ‘right’ to criticise small boats plan
London Mayor has said it was “right and proper” for Gary Lineker to criticise the government’s small boats plan. Sadiq Khan said: “It’s right and proper that Gary Lineker should be able to speak freely about his views on the government’s policies, particularly when their policies are unworkable and immoral.” BBC confirmed that Match of the Day 2 and coverage of the Women’s Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be reduced Sunday evening, 12 March. The BBC pulled Gary Lineker off the air after his tweet about the government's small boats legislation led to an impartiality row. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Lineker row with BBC will be resolved in next 24 hours - report
Gary Lineker’s row with the BBC will be resolved to his satisfaction in the next 24 hours, Sky News reported, citing sources close to the presenter.
There is likely to be a statement issued on the issue this morning, according to the network.
Coverage of the Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United aired without a pre-match presentation yesterday and Radio 5 Live replaced much of its usual live sports coverage over the weekend with pre-recorded content.
Mr Lineker has not publicly commented on the situation since he was taken off air on Friday, telling reporters that he “can’t say anything” as they questioned him on the future of his presenting career when he left his home in Barnes.
PM declines to back Richard Sharp’s character
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has declined to back BBC chair Richard Sharp’s character or integrity.
Asked if he is a man of integrity, Mr Sunak said: “Richard Sharp was appointed by a government before my time, before I was prime minister.
“That process is being reviewed again by someone who has been appointed independently. It’s right that process finishes its course. It wouldn’t be right for me to speculate before then.”
Asked if he could endorse Mr Sharp’s character, he added: “I’ve known him obviously for a long time. But with regards to his appointment, it’s right that that’s done independently and rigorously.”
The pair have known each other since Mr Sharp was Mr Sunak’s mentor at Goldman Sachs.
George Osborne backs Gary Lineker in migrants controversy
Former Tory chancellor George Osborne has backed Gary Lineker in the controversy over his comments about Rishi Sunak’s new immigration plan in a major blow to the prime minister.
Mr Osborne backed Mr Lineker, criticising the rhetoric around asylum policy by some in his party.
“Personally I think some of the language used on immigration by some Conservatives - not all - is not acceptable,” he told Channel 4.
Martha McHardy reports.
BBC and Gary Lineker closing in on deal to resolve impartiality row
The corporation is reportedly expected to announce it is reviewing its social media guidelines following the controversy.
Who is embattled BBC director-general Tim Davie?
The BBC director-general facing calls to resign over the Gary Lineker row is a former Pepsi executive with past experience dealing with controversies at the corporation.
Tim Davie has had a tumultuous week after his decision to suspend Lineker over a tweet about the Government’s asylum policy caused major disruption to the corporation’s sports coverage, as several presenters and reporters withdrew in solidarity with the former England star.
Faced with an open rebellion among the ranks of the corporation’s top sports presenting talent, Mr Davie has already said he wants Lineker “back on air” delivering “world-class sports coverage” together with the BBC.
Read more here.
Who is embattled BBC director-general Tim Davie?
Mr Davie has had a tumultuous week after deciding to suspend Gary Lineker over a tweet about the Government’s asylum policy.
BBC News presenter heckled by passerby on live TV shouting 'bring back Gary Lineker'
The BBC must U-turn on Gary Lineker and bow to the principle of free speech
The presenter’s words were offensive and wrong but the corporation has handled them badly, says The Independent.
Editorial: The BBC must U-turn on Gary Lineker and bow to free speech
Editorial: The presenter’s words were offensive and wrong but the corporation has handled them badly
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies