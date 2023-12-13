Gaynor Lord latest: Police search river for missing mother as CCTV of her last known moments released
Mother of three was last seen as she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday
A stretch of river next to a park in Norwich where Gaynor Lord’s belongings were found is being examined by specialist divers as the search for the missing mother continues.
Ms Lord was last seen as she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday and detectives say her disappearance is “out of character”.
The search for Ms Gaynor is in its fifth day and police are now focusing their efforts on the river after saying the 55-year-old most likely entered the water.
A member of the public found her possessions - including an ID card - in Wensum Park and contacted police.
On Tuesday police working on the case released CCTV showing Ms Lord’s last-known movements before she went missing on 8 December.
Norwich policing commander, superintendent Wes Hornigold, said: “Today we are releasing the footage of Gaynor’s last known steps on Friday afternoon before she went missing.
“We hope this will help to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen her in the city that afternoon or who may have footage of her journey.”
Everything we know about missing mother-of-three
Ms Lord, a retail assistant at the Jarrold department store, went to work as usual on Friday but left early. She was due to finish at 4pm.
She left work via Bedford Street at around 2.45pm. From there, she walked along London Street, Queens Street and towards the city cathedral.
Full report:
Gaynor Lord: Everything we know about missing mother-of-three
Gaynor Lord, a mother-of-three, disappeared from Norwich city centre last week and hasn’t been seen since
Recap - when did Ms Lord go missing and what have police found?
A major search operation for a 55-year-old missing woman is underway after police found her phone and jewellery by a river bank.
Married mother-of-three Gaynor Lord went missing in Norwich on Friday 8 December and was last seen in the afternoon when she left earlier than expected from Jarrolds department store where she worked.
Maira Butt reports:
Officers were able to identify Gaynor’s belongings from ID in her handbag