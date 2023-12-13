✕ Close Gaynor Lord: CCTV shows missing mother's last known moments

A stretch of river next to a park in Norwich where Gaynor Lord’s belongings were found is being examined by specialist divers as the search for the missing mother continues.

Ms Lord was last seen as she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday and detectives say her disappearance is “out of character”.

The search for Ms Gaynor is in its fifth day and police are now focusing their efforts on the river after saying the 55-year-old most likely entered the water.

A member of the public found her possessions - including an ID card - in Wensum Park and contacted police.

On Tuesday police working on the case released CCTV showing Ms Lord’s last-known movements before she went missing on 8 December.

Norwich policing commander, superintendent Wes Hornigold, said: “Today we are releasing the footage of Gaynor’s last known steps on Friday afternoon before she went missing.

“We hope this will help to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen her in the city that afternoon or who may have footage of her journey.”