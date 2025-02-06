Dodds: UK opposes any moves to force Palestinians to leave Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain would oppose any effort to move Palestinians in Gaza to neighbouring Arab states against their will, a Foreign Office minister has said.

Anneliese Dodds issued a clear rejection of a proposal from President Donald Trump for the United States to consider taking ownership of the Gaza Strip.

Mr Trump suggested the US could redevelop the war-torn territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

Replying to an urgent question, Ms Dodds told the House of Commons: “Palestinians must determine the future of Gaza with support from regional states and the wider international community.

“We would oppose any effort to move Palestinians in Gaza to neighbouring Arab states against their will. There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip.

“Palestinian civilians should be able to return to and rebuild their homes and their lives – that is a right guaranteed under international law.

“Gaza is home to two million Palestinians and remains an integral part of what must become a future Palestinian state, with Palestinians living next to Israelis in peace and security.”

Ms Dodds said the US has played a “critical” role in negotiating the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, adding: “We must now work together to ensure the ceasefire is implemented in full and becomes permanent.”

The minister said the UK Government is also “concerned” about the Israeli government’s “expansion of war aims and operations” in the West Bank.

Ms Dodds said: “Stability is essential at this crucial time. We recognise Israel’s right to defend itself and the continuing threat posed by armed groups, but it must show restraint and ensure the scale and conduct of its operations are commensurate to the threat posed.

“Civilians must be protected and the destruction of civilian infrastructure minimised. The UK remains opposed to illegal settlements, their expansion and settler violence.”

In her concluding remarks, Ms Dodds said: “Our attention must now turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian peoples, grounded – to reiterate the point a final time – in a two-state solution.”