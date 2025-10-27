UK ‘in touch’ with US authorities after British commentator detained by ICE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British commentator who travelled to the US for a speaking tour has been detained by US immigration and had his visa revoked, a Homeland Security official said.

The Foreign Office is in contact with local authorities about the move, which saw Sami Hamdi stopped from giving a talk at a Council on American Islamic Relations (Cair) event in Florida on Sunday.

Mr Hamdi is managing director of The International Interest, a global risk and intelligence company, and has appeared as an analyst and commentator on British TV networks.

In a statement on Sunday, assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said: “Thanks to the work of (Kristi Noem) and (Marco Rubio) and the men and women of law enforcement, this individual’s visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal.

“Under President (Donald) Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country. It’s common sense.”

Mr Hamdi had spoken at a gala for Cair in California on Saturday and was scheduled to speak on Sunday at one of the group’s events in Florida, the organisation said.

In a statement, Cair said he had been held at San Francisco International Airport “because he dared to criticise” the Israeli government over the war in Gaza, describing the detention as “a blatant affront to free speech”.

“Our attorneys and partners are working to address this injustice,” the group said.

“We call on ICE to immediately account for and release Mr Hamdi, whose only ‘crime’ is criticising a foreign government that committed genocide.”

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with the family of a British man detained in the USA and are in touch with the local authorities.”

Israel’s offensive in Gaza followed the October 2023 incursion by Hamas in which more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 251 taken hostage.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory, more than 68,000 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting since Israel invaded Gaza, which has now halted under a fragile US-brokered ceasefire.

Israel says its offensive has sought to target Hamas and not civilians, but a UN Commission of Inquiry last month assessed that Israel was committing a genocide. Israel denies the allegation.