Starmer steps up call for aid to flow into Gaza after US vetoes UN resolution

Aid needs to reach the people of Gaza “at speed and at volume”, Sir Keir Starmer has said, describing the current situation as “utterly intolerable”.

The UK backed a UN Security Council resolution calling for Israel to lift restrictions on aid, but the move was vetoed by Donald Trump’s US.

The Prime Minister called for the restoration of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the release of the remaining hostages being held by the group.

At the UN late on Wednesday, the US vetoed the proposed resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza because it was not linked to the release of hostages.

It also did not condemn Hamas over the October 7 2023 atrocities or insist that the militant group must disarm and withdraw from Gaza — two other demands from the Trump administration.

The UK was among the 14 other members of the 15-nation council to vote in favour of the resolution, which described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” and called on Israel to lift all restrictions on the delivery of aid to the 2.1 million Palestinians in the territory.

Sir Keir told reporters during a visit to a school in Harlow: “In relation to what’s happening in Gaza, we’ve been absolutely clear that it is intolerable and we need to get back to a ceasefire urgently and that is our constant work with other allies to get us to that position.

“We need those hostages to come out, many of them have been held for a very long time.

“And of course, humanitarian aid needs to get in at speed and at volume, but that can only happen if we get back to a ceasefire so I’m absolutely clear that the situation as it is is utterly intolerable, and that’s why we’ve taken measures like the trading talks have been stood down, the sanctions we’ve put in and we’re working with allies to see what else we can do.”

In a briefing in Westminster, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law to agree to and facilitate humanitarian aid.

“The unimpeded entry of assistance at scale to meet the needs in Gaza must be restored.

“We made that clear through the UN Security Council yesterday as well and that’s why we’re working with allies at pace to to achieve that.”

Israel said it had recovered the bodies of two hostages taken in the October 7 attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the remains of Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai had been recovered.

Meanwhile, the Church of England’s current most senior bishop condemned “yet another callous, reckless attack” on the Anglican-run Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “Despite our repeated requests, the Israeli government has been unable to prove its claims that Al-Ahli Hospital has been used by Hamas.

“Instead this is part of a relentless and outrageous pattern of attacks on hospitals and healthcare facilities in Gaza. There is no justification for this under international humanitarian law.”

According to Gaza’s health ministry, which is led by medical professionals but reports to the Hamas-run government, three local reporters were killed and six people wounded in a recent strike on the courtyard of the hospital.