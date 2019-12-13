How to leave the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have achieved their best election result since Margaret Thatcher’s government.

It was reported in the run-up to the general election that some people of colour were considering leaving the UK if the Tories retained power as a result of the PM’s history of racist comments.

There were also reports of Jewish people planning to do the same if Jeremy Corbyn won the keys to Number 10, due to antisemitism within the Labour Party.

And after the 10pm exit poll forecast the Tories could win a commanding majority of 86 seats, fresh statements of intent to leave the country began to flood social media.

But other than packing possessions, kissing loved ones goodbye and boarding international transport, how do you actually leave the country?

Big beasts lose their seats: Prominent MPs gone after election Show all 10 1 /10 Big beasts lose their seats: Prominent MPs gone after election Big beasts lose their seats: Prominent MPs gone after election Dennis Skinner - Labour Labour MP of 49 years Dennis Skinner lost his Bolsover seat to Conservative Mark Fletcher, losing 16% of the vote share PA Big beasts lose their seats: Prominent MPs gone after election Jo Swinson - Liberal Democrat Leader of the Liberal Democrats lost her Dunbartonshire East seat in a 6.8% swing to the SNP PA Big beasts lose their seats: Prominent MPs gone after election Anna Soubry - The Independent Group for Change Leader of The Independent Group for Change, formerly Conservative MP, Anna Soubry lost her Broxtowe seat, coming third behind the winning Conservatives and Labour PA Big beasts lose their seats: Prominent MPs gone after election Dominic Grieve - Independent Prominent Remain-backing MP Grieve lost the contest for Beaconsfield, coming second to the Conservatives, his former party AFP/Getty Big beasts lose their seats: Prominent MPs gone after election Luciana Berger - Liberal Democrat Luciana Berger lost the contest for Finchley and Golders Green, coming second to Conservative Mike Freer PA Big beasts lose their seats: Prominent MPs gone after election Laura Pidcock - Labour Prominent Corbyn ally Laura Pidcock lost her Durham North West seat to Conservative Richard Holden PA Big beasts lose their seats: Prominent MPs gone after election Chukka Umunna - Liberal Democrat Prominent anti-Brexit MP Chukka Umunna lost the contest for the Cities of London & Westminster, coming second to Conservative Nickie Aiken Getty Big beasts lose their seats: Prominent MPs gone after election Zac Goldsmith - Conservative Former candidate for Mayor of London Zac Goldsmith lost his Richmond Park seat to Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney PA Big beasts lose their seats: Prominent MPs gone after election Nigel Dodds - DUP Former leader of the DUP Nigel Dodds lost his Belfast North seat to Sinn Fein AFP/Getty Big beasts lose their seats: Prominent MPs gone after election Gareth Snell - Labour Labour MP Gareth Snell lost his Stoke-on-Trent central seat to the Conservatives PA

UK residents are obliged to tell the relevant government offices dealing with your benefits, pension and taxes before moving abroad, according to the government’s website.

In order to move country, you need to inform HMRC, to make sure you either pay the right amount of tax and avoid paying in both countries at the same time, while those with a student loan should also advise the Student Loans Company.

If you receive a pension, you must contact the International Pension Centre. You can still claim a state pension while based abroad “if you’ve paid enough UK national insurance contributions to qualify”, the government’s website states.

For those claiming benefits, you must inform your local Jobcentre Plus, and you may be able to continue claiming UK-based benefits if you’re moving to one with a special arrangement with the UK, or in the European Economic Area.

However you could be committing benefit fraud by failing to report a change in circumstances, such as working, buying a property, or claiming benefits in another country.

Recommended Follow our live election results map as it updates across the night

While the UK remains part of the European Union – which could be only until 31 January – there will be no change to the rights and standards of UK nationals living in EU countries, according to the government’s website.

Those looking to emigrate to a non-EU country will need to apply for a visa, for which you will need to qualify and in many countries can take months to process.

But as the statements of intent to leave Britain emerged on social media after the exit poll, voices emerged in response, urging people to put the interests of those without the means to move country before their own.

Others suggested getting involved with local politics and joining a party, volunteering and donating to charity as ways to affect tangible change.