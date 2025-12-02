Andrew ‘unlikely to receive compensation for leaving Royal Lodge’ – Crown Estate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Commons committee is to launch an inquiry into the Crown Estate following questions over its lease of Royal Lodge to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Andrew could be entitled to £488,342.21 compensation for giving up the mansion in Windsor Great Park although the Crown Estate believes he will not receive a penny due to the state of the property.

The Crown Estate also provided MPs with details of other properties occupied by senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales’ new home Forest Lodge, which was leased on “appropriate market terms”.

William and Kate will pay an “open market rent” during a 20-year common law tenancy on the property.

Meanwhile, Andrew paid a peppercorn rent for the 30-room Royal Lodge which he agreed to leave amid the furore over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Details of the property arrangements were provided to the Commons Public Accounts Committee by Crown Estate chief executive Dan Labbad.

Andrew gave the minimum 12 months’ notice that he would surrender the Royal Lodge on October 30.

If no end-of-tenancy repairs were required, Andrew would have been entitled to £488,342.21 for ending his tenancy on October 30 2026.

But the Crown Estate said that following an inspection of the property on November 12 it was thought unlikely that any compensation will be paid.

“Our initial assessment is that while the extent of end of tenancy dilapidations and repairs required are not out of keeping with a tenancy of this duration, they will mean in all likelihood that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be owed any compensation for early surrender of the lease… once dilapidations are taken into account,” the Crown Estate said.

But “before this position can be fully validated however, a full and thorough assessment must be undertaken post-occupation by an expert in dilapidation”.

As well as details of the Royal Lodge and Forest Lodge properties in Windsor Great Park, the Crown Estate also provided information on other homes including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s Bagshot Park and Thatched House Lodge in London’s Richmond Park.

Public Accounts Committee chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said: “Having reflected on what we have received, the information provided clearly forms the beginnings of a basis for an inquiry. The National Audit Office (NAO) supports the scrutiny function of this Committee.

“We now await the conclusions the NAO will draw from this information, and plan to hold an inquiry based on the resulting evidence base in the new year.”