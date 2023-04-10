Mother’s heartbreaking tribute to ‘precious boy’ who died while swimming in canal

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother has paid tribute to her teenage son who died swimming in a canal over the Easter weekend.

The 14-year-old, named locally as George Lund, was in the water with friends in the Stourton area of Leeds on Saturday afternoon when he got into difficulty.

His friends called the emergency services, and after a search of the canal the boy was pulled from the water about an hour and a half later. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The heartbreaking note left at the scene by George’s mother (William Lailey/SWNS)

George’s devastated mother was among those to have left heartbreaking messages on the banks of the canal today, which is lined with floral tributes, cards and a teddy bear.

“My precious baby boy, rest in eternal peace. Until we meet again. Mum loves you forever and always. Forever 14,” her card read.

She was supported by relatives as she visited the lock near to where George died on Saturday afternoon.

“I love and miss you so much my gorgeous baby boy. I just need you back,” his mother also wrote on Facebook.

Another card left at the scene reads: “Smudgey bum, words can’t describe how much you will be missed. Love you lots, from Auntie Jam.”

Tributes to the ‘precious’ boy were left at the scene and on social media (William Lailey/SWNS)

A third read: “George Thomas Robert Lee Lund, I am so lost without you, my heart is broken, I love you all around the world and back again.

“Til we meet again. RIP.”

Friends have also paid tribute to the “lovely young man” on social media.

One well-wisher wrote: “He was only 14, found his first love and everything. He had his life ahead of him. Gone too soon.”

Another wrote: “Gone too soon. You were far too young and such a lovely young man. I hope you’re at peace wherever you are watching over your family.”

Cards and flowers have been left close to a rowing club and the city of Leeds sea cadets (William Lailey/SWNS)

A third added: “Wonderful and very polite lad, will be sadly missed. RIP young man. Much love to his family and girlfriend at this sad time.”

The tragedy came as Britons flocked to parks, beaches and beauty spots over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy the spring weather.

George was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services (William Lailey/SWNS)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 4.32pm on Saturday, police received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds. Emergency services attended and recovered a teenage male from the water.

“He received medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”