Reality TV star Georgia Harrison to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality TV star Georgia Harrison will be among those honoured at Windsor Castle on Wednesday as she is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The 30-year-old will be honoured for services to tackling online privacy and cyber crime awareness.

Over the past couple of years, Harrison, who has starred in reality TV shows including The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island, has turned her hand to campaigning on violence against women and girls after becoming a victim of revenge porn.

In 2021, the TV star waived her right to anonymity amid a trial that saw her ex-partner, Stephen Bear, accused of sharing a secretly recorded sex tape of her to adult content website OnlyFans.

Bear, also a reality TV star, served 10 and a half months of a 21-month sentence after being found guilty of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

In April 2023, the month after he was sentenced, Harrison attended a demonstration, held outside Parliament by domestic violence charity Refuge, calling for specific protections for women and girls to be included in the Online Safety Bill.

She also called for social media platforms to be “held accountable” for online harassment and abuse, and criticised the justice system for failing to “keep up”.

Later that year, she discussed the Bill in a Downing Street meeting with former technology secretary Michelle Donelan as it returned to the Commons for its final stages.

In 2024, she helped Thames Valley Police launch a campaign about sexual consent titled Consent Conversations.

Harrison explored the prevalence of deepfakes and image-based sexual abuse in an ITV documentary titled Georgia Harrison: Porn, Power, Profit, which was released earlier in the year.

As well as Love Island, Harrison has taken part in reality TV shows including Celebrity Ex On The Beach and Channel 4 reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which she won with boxer Lani Daniels.

Also being honoured on Wednesday is the founder and chief executive of Studio Lambert, Stephen Lambert.

Lambert, 66, will be made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to television.

Studio Lambert is the production company behind The Traitors, Gogglebox, Race Across The World and Squid Game: The Challenge.

Lambert began his career at the BBC in the early 1980s, producing documentaries from around the world, including many filmed in conflict zones.

In 1994, he became the founding editor of the BBC Two documentary strand Modern Times, before joining RDF Media in 1998 as its first director of programmes, where he was responsible for factual entertainment series such as Faking It, Wife Swap and The Secret Millionaire.

Lambert founded Studio Lambert in 2008 with backing from All3Media. Undercover Boss became the company’s first success, running for 11 seasons on CBS and earning multiple Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2013, Studio Lambert launched Gogglebox for Channel 4, now one of the network’s most beloved and enduring series and, more recently, The Traitors and Race Across The World, which have become two of BBC One’s highest-rated shows, while Squid Game: The Challenge found global success on Netflix.

The company has also produced acclaimed scripted dramas, including Three Girls, The Nest, and the recent BBC Three comedy-drama, Boarders.

Lambert’s productions have earned a dozen Bafta awards and, last year, Lambert was also recognised with the Royal Television Society’s outstanding achievement award.