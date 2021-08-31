Alpaca Geronimo faces execution as police arrive at farm in Gloucestershire

Geronimo the alpaca faces being executed today as police escort the animal away from his farm in Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that they are assisting government officials to perform their warrant for the famed alpaca’s execution.

Uniformed officers could be seen speaking to three people dressed in blue overalls, masks and goggles outside the farm in Wickwar. The officials were seen leading Geronimo out of his enclosure, flanked by police and members of the press.

Dramatic pictures then showed the alpaca being dragged into a trailer and being taken away.

Geronimo’s owner, Helen Macdonald, tweeted this morning: “DEFRA have arrived! We are asking once again for an urgent meeting with George Eustice. Please don’t execute Geronimo.”

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We can confirm officers are in attendance at a farm in the Wickwar area of South Gloucestershire this morning to support the Animal and Plant Health Agency, who are executing a court warrant.

“We’ll always support our partner agencies to carry out their lawful duties, and our role is to prevent a breach of the peace and to ensure public safety is protected.”

Police and Defra officials at the farm where alpaca Geronimo is expected to be put down (Tom Wren / SWNS)

Geronimo is under orders to be killed because he tested positive for bovine tuberculosis four years ago. But Helen Macdonald argues that the testing is flawed and that her animal is healthy.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was granted a warrant to euthanise the alpaca within 30 days from August 5, leaving officials with four days left to execute Geronimo.

Geronimo the alpaca is taken away by Defra officials this morning (Tom Wren / SWNS)

Police could been seen arriving with a horse-box style vehicle this morning and web cam footage showed Geronimo making a break for freedom and running into a field to join his fellow alpacas.

Several officers then followed him with a rope, chased the pack around the meadow, and finally led Geronimo back into his barn.

Two officers were also seen engaging with members of the public next to a We Are Geronimo banner, set up by campaigners opposing the destruction of the animal.

Defra officials secure Geronimo the alpaca before leading him away from his farm (Tom Wren / SWNS)

Ms Helen Macdonald toldThe Independent yesterday: “I’ve been made an example of and it’s the most cruel horrible thing you could do. I’m sitting here waiting for guns to turn up, it’s just wicked.”

Animal lovers reacted to the distressing news, with Susie Kenward tweeting: “I witnessed them dragging him away live on the webcam... I’m so very distressed for Geronimo and you Helen..xx”

Another, Heather McKenna, said: “Barricade him. Don’t let them do this!”

Animal campaigner, Dominic Dyer, said: “My thoughts are with Helen Macdonald one of the most bravest & courageous people I know that fought a David & Goliath battle with Defra to save the life of her precious Geronimo.”

More updates to follow...