Girl, 2, dies after being struck by car at Littleport holiday park

Her heartbroken mother said she was a ‘beautiful daughter and little sister’ and she would ‘love her forever’

Alexander Butler
Wednesday 30 August 2023 12:25
<p>Isabella Tucker</p>

Isabella Tucker

(Cambridgeshire Police)

A two-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car at a holiday park in Littleport, Cambridgeshire.

Isabella Tucker was struck by the vehicle at Horsley Hale Farm and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Norfolk, on Friday 25 August, but died of her injuries.

In a tribute to her daughter, Vaida Sprainyte said: “A beautiful daughter and little sister. It’s so easy to love you.

“Loved you from first sight and will love you forever”.

A 42-year-old woman from Leeds, West Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Horsley Hale Farm is a “small family business” which provides glamping services and keeps alpacas and chickens.

Cambridgeshire Police urged anyone who was at the holiday park or witnessed the crash to visit to come forward with any information quoting incident 35/NT/16816/23.

