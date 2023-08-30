Girl, 2, dies after being struck by car at Littleport holiday park

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A two-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car at a holiday park in Littleport, Cambridgeshire.

Isabella Tucker was struck by the vehicle at Horsley Hale Farm and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Norfolk, on Friday 25 August, but died of her injuries.

In a tribute to her daughter, Vaida Sprainyte said: “A beautiful daughter and little sister. It’s so easy to love you.

“Loved you from first sight and will love you forever”.

A 42-year-old woman from Leeds, West Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Horsley Hale Farm is a “small family business” which provides glamping services and keeps alpacas and chickens.

Cambridgeshire Police urged anyone who was at the holiday park or witnessed the crash to visit to come forward with any information quoting incident 35/NT/16816/23.