Girl, 11, drowns during birthday party at water park in Windsor

An 11-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty at a water park in Windsor, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

The force said: "Some very sad news to bring you this evening as an 11-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.

"The thoughts of everyone at the force is with her loved ones and we ask their privacy is respected at this time."

One witness told Sky News the child had been seen going underwater and "didn't come back up," at which point lifeguards rushed over.

She had been with a group of friends celebrating another girl's birthday at Liquid Leisure water park when she disappeared, they said.

Emergency services including a police helicopter, an air ambulance and a boat for search and rescue were at the scene on Saturday afternoon, another witness told Sky.

Members of the public were asked to call the girl's name and staff asked customers for goggles to search for her underwater, according to witnesses quoted by the news outlet.

"The lifeguards were working incredibly hard," the first witness said.

"After about 30 minutes, we were asked to leave the beach, just as the ambulance and fire crew arrived at the site. There was a police helicopter, air ambulance, and a boat for search and rescue.

"I saw one of the adults from the group which the girl had been with, and I asked if I could do anything to help, and she just asked that I prayed for her."

Liquid Leisure, South Central Ambulance Service and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment.