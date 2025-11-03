Four suffer minor injuries after train derailment in Cumbria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people have suffered minor injuries after a train derailed in Cumbria.

A total of 87 people were assessed by paramedics after the 4.28am Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston came off the tracks near the village of Shap on Monday morning.

Emergency services remain at the scene but the derailment is no longer being treated as a major incident.

North West Ambulance Service said: “We can now confirm that we have stood down from major incident status and are withdrawing resources from the scene.

“Our colleagues have assessed a total of 87 patients, with only four suffering minor injuries.

“No-one required further hospital treatment, and all were discharged from the nearby rest centre.

“An operation remains in place with our partners as they continue to recover the scene.”

British Transport Police said officers were called at 6.15am and passengers were safely escorted from the train.

The incident is likely to cause disruption “for a number of days”, Avanti West Coast said.

A spokesperson added: “At 06.10hrs today, November 3, the 04:28 Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston was reported to have derailed at Shap in Cumbria.

“As a result, all lines are blocked north of Preston. Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today.

“We’ll provide further information in due course, but it is likely there will be significant disruption to our network for a number of days.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria following a report by a train driver.

“At present, we’re unable to run trains between Preston and Carlisle. We’re urging passengers to check with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries for the latest information.

“We’re very sorry to those whose journeys have been impacted this morning and appreciate your patience while we work to reopen the line. Our top priority is the safety of passengers and staff on the West Coast Main Line.”