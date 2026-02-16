Joint inquiry into water deaths could last for at least 10 days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A joint fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the deaths of a 12-year-old boy and a man who drowned during separate outdoor activities in Scotland will last for at least 10 days next month.

Kayden Walker, from Bridgeton, Glasgow, died after becoming trapped on the upstream side of a weir while on a day-trip with the Church House community group.

He was separated from his board during a river boarding session on the River Tay, near the village of Stanley in Perth and Kinross, on July 28 2019.

After being pulled from the water, he was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and was then transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children at Glasgow, where he died on July 29.

The FAI follows the prosecution of Outdoor Pursuits Scotland Ltd in October 2024 for a contravention of health and safety legislation which led to Kayden’s death. The company was fined £10,000.

Ruaridh Stevenson, 39, from Cupar, Fife, also drowned after trying to help a client who experienced difficulties in the waters flowing through Dollar Glen, Clackmannanshire, on April 13 2024.

Mr Stevenson was a director of a company which offered “canyoning” experiences on Scottish rivers.

Prosecutors have said the deaths of the two individuals took place in similar circumstances as they were both taking part in water-based outdoor activities.

During a preliminary hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, a period of between 10 or 12 days was set aside for the FAI next month.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony confirmed the inquiry will get under way on March 16.

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred and to establish what reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature and are used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.