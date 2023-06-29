Glastonbury: Body of man found in tent on campsite

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A festival worker at Glastonbury has been found dead in a tent on the campsite at Worthy Farm.

Police said a man in his 40s was found unresponsive in his tent in The Park on the Pilton site at about 2.20pm on Tuesday.

The man, who was working as a crew member, is the second person to have died at the festival this year, after a man in his 40s died in a medical incident on Sunday.

Neither of their deaths are being treated as suspicious.

On Sunday, police said a man had died after a “medical incident” on the part of the festival site known as the old railway line at around 4am.

The man, who died at the scene, was later identified as 48-year-old DJ Jason Winder.

Tributes flooded in for the “ultra-talented” DJ following his death.

Tim Newton, a friend who performed alongside Mr Winder on Phuket Radio in Thailand, said: “Such a natural-born engager and entertainer - solo behind the mic, or in the company of close friends and family, or in front of thousands.

“He was certainly the best expat radio talent that ever graced a microphone in Thailand. Ultra-talented, unique, always surprising.”

He added: “Jason spent most of the post-Covid years working back in the UK, mostly in music and when we last spoke a few months ago, it was about Glastonbury.... Glastonbury, Glastonbury, Glastonbury.

“And he died there doing what he loved - surrounded by music, friends, and you can be sure, a lot of love and laughter.

“Jason lived large and packed a lot of life into his 48 short years. RIP dear friend.”

Glastonbury started on Wednesday last week and ended on Monday, although festival workers remained on Worthy Farm afterwards to clean up the site.

Performances ended on Sunday night with a farewell set by Elton John on the Pyramid stage that was the most-watched performance in the festival’s history.

The three-hour show was watched by 7.3 million viewers across the BBC, three times that of the views for Paul McCartney’s show in the same slot last year.

These figures also eclipse the number of people who watched fellow headliners Guns N’ Roses on Saturday night (1 million) and Arctic Monkeys on Friday night (1.5 million).

A spokesperson for Avon & Somerset Police said: “Police were called at about 2.20pm on Tuesday 27 June after a man in his forties was found unresponsive in his tent in The Park at the Glastonbury Festival site.

“Sadly, the man, a member of the festival’s crew, was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”