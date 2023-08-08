✕ Close Three hikers found dead in Glencoe

Three hikers have been found dead in Glencoe, after failing to return from the “narrowest” mountain ridge on mainland Britain.

The hillwalkers were reported missing shortly after 9pm on Saturday, with a Coastguard helicopter assisting Police Scotland, the RAF and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team in searching the Aonach Eagach ridge.

Their bodies were discovered shortly after the rescue mission began in the Scottish Highlands, and police said their deaths do not appear to be suspicious.

The ridge is “probably the trickiest scrambling on any” route listed on WalkHighlands, the website says, describing it as “hard, exposed” terrain linking the Munros of Meall Dearg and Sgòrr nam Fiannaidh, which have summits reaching 952m and 967m above sea level respectively.

Police said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday 5 August.

“A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found. HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.”