Gloucestershire cheese rolling race won again by German YouTuber Tom Kopke

Daredevils have thrown themselves down a steep hill in the annual death-defying cheese rolling race in Gloucestershire.

Brave competitors sprinted, tripped and tumbled down Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth to try and win the 8lb double Gloucester.

The recent dry weather had made the racetrack harder and slower but more dangerous for the competitors who were cheered on by thousands of spectators.

The winner of the first men’s downhill race was German Tom Kopke, 23, from Munich, who retained the title he won last year.

“It was crazy. This year was different,” Mr Kopke, who runs his own YouTube channel said.

“Last year the hill was muddy and this year it was dry and dangerous and people got injured.

“I shut off my brain and went for it.

“All the people at the top said they were going to steal my title but this is mine.

“I worked for this. I risked my life for this. It’s my cheese. Back to back.”

Rebel cheese rollers have been staging their own unofficial event after health and safety fears caused the official competition to be cancelled in 2010.

The cheese is chased 200 yards down the 1:2 gradient Cooper’s Hill at Brockworth.

After a year’s hiatus, when police warned against the use of a real cheese, the imitation lightweight foam cheese was replaced with the genuine article.

Long-time cheese-maker Rod Smart, who has produced cheese for the chase for more than 25 years, once again provided the wheels for this year’s event.

Four cheeses weighing about 3kg each and three smaller ones, weighing about 1.5kg, are used.

The unusual event has been celebrated for centuries and is thought to have its roots in a heathen festival to celebrate the return of spring.

The official event was cancelled after more than 15,000 people turned up as spectators to watch the 2009 competition.

Since then, it has been held unofficially with the police keeping a watchful eye.

Local roads have been closed up to two-and-a-half miles around the slope.

Some competitors travelled from across the world to take part in the series of madcap races, which attracted TV crews from around the world.