Tributes paid to police officer who died while on duty

Tributes have been paid to a police officer who collapsed and died while on duty.

Pc Ian Minett, 38, died last month while on night duty with Gloucestershire Police.

The officer had rejoined the force in 2022 having previously served as a special constable for 13 years.

“He was working as a Cheltenham and Tewkesbury local policing constable when he tragically and suddenly passed away, despite the gallant efforts of his colleagues on B shift nights and the ambulance paramedics,” his family said.

“We, as Ian’s parents, and family, are all very proud of his achievements within the police force.

“We take consolation in the fact that Ian died performing the job he loved, in the town he loved, and that he was well loved and respected by all who knew him and worked with him.

“Ian, we were privileged to have had you as our son, and we will keep your memories alive in our hearts and minds forever.

“Pc 255080 we salute you.”

Pc Minett joined Gloucestershire Police as a special constable in 2006 and served with them for 13 years.

During this time, he spent three years working in the force control room at Thames Valley Police as a call handler.

He became a full-time police officer with the Ministry of Defence in 2019 and transferred back to Gloucestershire three years ago.

Adam Williams, chairman of Gloucestershire Police Federation, said previously: “I was lucky enough to work with Ian and he was well liked amongst all that had the pleasure of working alongside him and getting to know him.

“It is a massive loss to the shift, the station, and to the Constabulary as a whole.”