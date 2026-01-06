Scotland star Gordon McQueen’s ball-heading highlighted at inquest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Scotland international footballer Gordon McQueen told his family “heading a football for all those years probably hasn’t helped” after he developed dementia, his daughter has told an inquest into his death.

McQueen – who was capped for Scotland 30 times between 1974 and 1981, and played for both Manchester United and Leeds United during a 16-year career – died at his home in North Yorkshire in June 2023, aged 70.

On Tuesday, TV presenter Hayley McQueen was asked by her barrister Michael Rawlinson KC if her father had discussed whether anything in his past history was behind his dementia.

Ms McQueen told an inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire: “He said ‘heading a football for all those years probably hasn’t helped’.”

She said her dad was relatively injury-free during his career but did suffer some concussions, adding: “They would just head back out and play.”

Ms McQueen said she also remembers at a young age how he would come home from training with Manchester United and lie down in a darkened room with a headache.

She described how her father was very healthy and active – both in sport and with his family – during his playing days and after he retired.

But she said the family began to notice changes in his personality after his 60th birthday.

Ms McQueen said her father had always been very sociable and outgoing, but became more withdrawn.

She said he did not feel “right in himself” and told his family: “There’s something not right in my head.”

She also described how he developed problems with swallowing and with his balance.

Ms McQueen explained that, even when his dementia developed further and he struggled with tasks like making a cup of tea, he could always remember names of people and details of football matches from his playing career, including scorelines and line-ups.

She explained how he was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2021.

Ms McQueen said that although her father was a central defender, he was well known for scoring goals from set-pieces, usually with his head.

McQueen came to prominence in England following his move to Leeds from St Mirren in 1972, helping the Yorkshire club to league title success in 1973-74 and playing a key role in their run to the European Cup final in 1975.

He joined Leeds’s arch-rivals Manchester United in 1978 and went on to win the FA Cup in 1983.

Injury robbed him of a World Cup appearance in 1978 after he had been included in Scotland’s squad having made his senior debut in 1974 against Belgium.

After retiring as a player, McQueen had a brief spell as Airdrie manager and coach at former club St Mirren, and spent five years as coach at Middlesbrough under Bryan Robson until 2001.

He went on to become a pundit on Scottish TV and on Sky Sports.

The inquest is expected to last three days.