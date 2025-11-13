No charges over 101 deaths at scandal-hit hospital, police tell families

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The families of 101 patients who died at scandal-hit Gosport War Memorial Hospital have been informed by police there will be no charges in relation to their deaths.

An independent police investigation was launched into the community hospital in Hampshire after a probe found that hundreds of patients had their lives shortened through the use of opioids.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, which is managing the investigation – code-named Operation Magenta – has said it is reviewing the records of more than 750 patients and taken 1,200 witness statements.

The force said earlier this year that 29 suspects were being interviewed in relation to the investigation including 24 for alleged gross negligence manslaughter and five for alleged offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

A spokesman said: “A total of 101 families have been notified that investigations into the deaths of their loved ones have not met the evidential test for criminal prosecution and that no further action will be taken unless further information comes to light.

“Each of the families concerned have been contacted and provided with a detailed timeline of their loved one’s medical journey and how the outcome of each assessment has been reached.”

It is understood that the 101 cases were not referred by police to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Deputy Chief Constable Neil Jerome of Operation Magenta said: “We are continuing to keep affected family members updated on the progress of the independent investigation into deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, which remains one of the largest and most complex in the history of UK policing.

“Whilst we have never provided anyone with an estimate of how long our inquiries will last, family members and the general public can be confident we are working as quickly and thoroughly as possible to ensure this is the decisive police investigation into what happened at the hospital.

“We are continuing the process of submitting case files to the Crown Prosecution Service and acting on its advice. It is the CPS’s decision as to whether or not any criminal charges can be brought.

“All deaths subject of our inquiries will be referred to the coroner, as is standard practice for investigations of this nature.”

Emma Jones, of Leigh Day Solicitors, who represent some of the families but none of those who have been informed their case had been closed, said: “The 100-plus have been told their cases are not proceeding.

“This means for those families the criminal investigation has ended, without any answers.

“For those families the news will be devastating, after so long to be told ‘that’s it’. They are left without answers.

“However, there is still the inquest process which can be a full and thorough investigation which, I would hope, would provide answers for the families.

“Op Magenta have said they will refer all deaths to the coroner at the end but those families can take steps now to ask the coroner to open an inquest.

“I am happy to discuss this with anyone who receives an NFA (no further action) letter to assure them it does not have to be the end of a decades-long search for answers and justice.”